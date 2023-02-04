STUARTS DRAFT — Two weeks after a loss to their rivals and coming off a four-game losing streak, Ridgeview Christian knew they needed to play with energy to win the rematch against Grace Christian on their home court.

The Crusaders channeled that energy, riding a dominant third-quarter performance to pick up the 36-29 victory over Grace Christian in girls basketball action.

For senior Graycee McClure, Friday night’s game represented a wake-up call for the team.

“We came into this game wanting it so bad,” McClure said. “We’ve been in a slump, and we knew that wasn’t us. This game started, and we finally said, ‘this is us.’ We got in a groove and started connecting.”

The first quarter saw both teams struggling to find an offensive rhythm, with the Warriors grabbing a slight three-point advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Crusaders began to find the bottom of the basket in the second period in what would be a foreshadowing for the third, as they took a three-point lead into the intermission.

“I think the ladies came in prepared for this game,” Ridgeview head coach Lonnie Elijah said of his team’s performance throughout the night. “It was a very big game for us. I thought we executed well tonight on the offensive and defensive ends.”

Grace Christian opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run, but the Crusaders had other ideas for the second half. Ridgeview ripped off a 12-1 run, featuring two triples from McClure, following the opening few minutes of the third to carry a double-digit advantage into the crucial fourth quarter.

“We shot the ball better, and we were attacking the basket,” Elijah said of the run. “When we were attacking the basket, it left a lot of avenues open for us, so that’s what pulled us away from three to 10. We just held that lead.”

Grace Christian head coach Frank Kahrs head coach credited the Crusaders for their adjustments in the pivotal fourth quarter.

“They played better offense,” Kahrs said. “They adjusted to our defense, and we ran out of gas a little bit.”

The fourth quarter saw no scoring at all for the first four minutes. However, Grace Christian found a groove in the final period, as Aubrey Greenmun scored 7 points in quick succession to cut the Crusaders' lead to just four points with 2:34 left in the contest.

With the game on the line in front of an energetic crowd, Ridgeview locked down defensively and grabbed offensive rebounds to extend possessions to burn the clock. Finally, McClure nailed three free throws to put the win on ice.

“It was all about being consistent in boxing out,” Elijah said of the rebounding effort. “The last game we played against them, we’d box out one quarter and not the second quarter. In the fourth quarter tonight, the girls were dominant on the boards.”

McClure led all scorers with 16 points, while Greenmun had 13 for the Warriors.

RIDGEVIEW 36, GRACE CHRISTIAN 29

RIDGEVIEW 7 11 13 5 — 36

GRACE CHRISTIAN 10 5 6 8 — 29

RIDGEVIEW (36) — McClure 5 3-9 16, C. Corbin 3 0-0 6, A. Hall 2 0-0 5, Woody 1 0-3 2, Nice 1 1-3 3, Hartt 1 0-3 2, S. Corbin, M. Hall, TOTALS 13 4-18 36.

GRACE CHRISTIAN (29) — Greenmun 4 5-9 13, K. Harper 2 0-0 6, M. Harper 3 1-4 7, Kincheloe 1 0-0 2, L. Wells 1 1-3 3, D’Aquino, Moffett, Prochaska, Pomphrey, Vogan, M. Wells, Schmandt, Ridenour, Dryer, TOTALS 11 7-16 29.