Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team wins, boys lose in NCSAA play

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO — Ridgeview Christian’s girls basketball advanced to the Bracket 5B championship game Friday after the Crusaders upended Cornerstone Christian from New York 42-37 at the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) national tournament played at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Kara Hartt sparked the Crusaders with 12 points, while Alexa Glover added eight.

Ridgeview Christian battles Calvary Temple out of Sterling at noon Saturday for the Bracket 5B title.

The Crusader boys suffered a lopsided 78-36 loss to Lee Park Prep from North Carolina. Levi Nice scored 13 points and Matthew Elijah contributed 12.

Ridgeview Christian plays Cornerstone Prep out of Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for third place in Bracket 5D.