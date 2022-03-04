 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team wins, boys lose in NCSAA play

  • 0

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO — Ridgeview Christian’s girls basketball advanced to the Bracket 5B championship game Friday after the Crusaders upended Cornerstone Christian from New York 42-37 at the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) national tournament played at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Kara Hartt sparked the Crusaders with 12 points, while Alexa Glover added eight.

Ridgeview Christian battles Calvary Temple out of Sterling at noon Saturday for the Bracket 5B title.

The Crusader boys suffered a lopsided 78-36 loss to Lee Park Prep from North Carolina. Levi Nice scored 13 points and Matthew Elijah contributed 12.

Ridgeview Christian plays Cornerstone Prep out of Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for third place in Bracket 5D.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert