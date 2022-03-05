Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team wins division title; boys suffer loss

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO — Ridgeview Christian’s Alexa Glover drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds Saturday, lifting the Crusaders to a 33-31 victory over Calvary Temple out of Sterling in the championship game of Division 5B at the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) national tournament played at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Glover’s game-winning shot came with 17 seconds remaining and the Crusaders trailing 31-30.

Graycee McClure led the Crusaders, who went 3-0 in the tournament, with 10 points. Glover added seven, while Kara Hartt tallied six.

Ridgeview Christian’s boys suffered a tough 54-49 loss to Cornerstone Prep out of Pennsylvania for third place in Division 5D. The Crusaders trailed 40-18 at halftime before rallying to with five late in the fourth quarter.

Levi Nice’s stellar career came to a close with a 22-point performance, while Matthew Elijah scored 10.

The three-day tournament wrapped up the 2021-22 seasons for both Ridgeview Christian programs.

