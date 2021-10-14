Ridgeview Christian JV volleyball team wins tournament opener

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee volleyball team opened VACA North Region tournament play Thursday night by overcoming Fresta Valley Christian 21-25, 25-16, 15-8 in a quarterfinal clash.
Hannah Beck led the Crusaders with had 10 points and Cheyenne Volpe added nine.
Ridgeview Christian advances to Saturday’s semifinals for a 12:30 p.m. match against Mount Carmel Christian. The Crusaders are hosting the tournament.
United Christian Academy ousted Grace Christian and Blue Ridge Christian eliminated Redeemer Classical in Thursday’s other two quarterfinal matches played at Ridgeview Christian.
