Ridgeview Christian JVs dominate Stuart Hall

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee volleyball squad dealt the Stuart Hall Dragons a 25-10, 25-14 loss Tuesday in a VACA Central District clash.
Alaina Hartt had 10 points for Ridgeview Christian.
No varsity match was played as Stuart Hall is not fielding a team this fall.
The Crusaders are home Friday for a visit from Mount Carmel Christian, while the varsity plays Blue Ridge Christian at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today