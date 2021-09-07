 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgeview Christian JVs dominate Stuart Hall
0 comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ridgeview Christian JVs dominate Stuart Hall

{{featured_button_text}}

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee volleyball squad dealt the Stuart Hall Dragons a 25-10, 25-14 loss Tuesday in a VACA Central District clash.

Alaina Hartt had 10 points for Ridgeview Christian.

No varsity match was played as Stuart Hall is not fielding a team this fall.

The Crusaders are home Friday for a visit from Mount Carmel Christian, while the varsity plays Blue Ridge Christian at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert