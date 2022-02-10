Ridgeview Christian middle school boys basketball team loses

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian’s middle school boys basketball team had its season end Thursday night after the Crusaders fell 48-30 to Blue Ridge Christian in the semifinals of the VACA North Region tournament played at the Grace Christian Activities Center.
Evan Griffin scored 27 of Ridgeview’s 30 points.
