 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian middle school boys basketball team upends Grace Christian

  • 0

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s middle school boys basketball squad secured a 38-17 victory Friday over Grace Christian.

Evan Griffin had a big scoring burst for the Crusaders with a game-high 26 points as he outscored Grace Christian.

For the Warriors, Micah Erdman led the way with six points.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert