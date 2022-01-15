Ridgeview Christian middle school boys basketball team upends Grace Christian

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s middle school boys basketball squad secured a 38-17 victory Friday over Grace Christian.
Evan Griffin had a big scoring burst for the Crusaders with a game-high 26 points as he outscored Grace Christian.
For the Warriors, Micah Erdman led the way with six points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today