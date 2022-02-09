Ridgeview Christian middle school boys win tourney opener

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s middle school boys basketball team rolled to an easy 22-9 victory Tuesday over United Christian Academy in the quarterfinals of the VACA North Region tournament.
Evan Griffen and Jackson Duff sparked the Crusaders with six points apiece.
Ridgeview Christian plays Blue Ridge Christian in the semifinals 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grace Christian Activities Center.
