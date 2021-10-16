Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee volleyball team eliminated in semifinals

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee volleyball squad had its season come to a heartbreaking end Saturday after the Crusaders lost 25-16, 15-25, 15-7 to Mount Carmel Christian in the semifinals of the VACA North Region tournament.

Alaina Hart and Sadie Corbin sparked the Crusaders with seven points apiece.

On Friday, Ridgeview Christian’s middle school volleyball team had its season come to end Friday after the Crusaders fell 25-12, 25-16 to Regents School in the quarterfinals of the VACA North Region tournament.

Vivian Hartt had six points to lead the Crusaders, while Amaya Elijah added four.