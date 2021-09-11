Ridgeview Christian’s JV volleyball team posts win

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee volleyball squad scored a 25-12, 25-19 sweep over Mount Carmel Christian on Friday in a VACA Central District match.
Sadie Corbin had eight points and Moriah Nice seven for the Crusaders.
Ridgeview’s middle school team also posted a 25-8, 25-20 sweep over Mount Carmel.
Ruthie Smith had 11 points for the winners.
Ridgeview Christian’s varsity match against Blue Ridge Christian was postponed until Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
News Virginian Staff Reports
