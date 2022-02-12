Ridgeview Christian’s Levi Nice reaches milestone in win

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian senior Levi Nice joined elite company in the school’s boys basketball history Friday night, surpassing 1,000 career points in leading the Crusaders to a 50-43 victory over Temple Christian in nondistrict action on Senior Night.

It didn’t take long for Nice to celebrate his achievement, scoring the first basket of the game.

Nice became the third player in school history to go over 1,000 points, joining Brett Hershey in 2000 and Matthew Pettway in 2006.

Nice scored 27 points on the night as the Crusaders wrapped up the regular season.

Ridgeview Christian’s girls set the winning tone for the night by escaping Temple Christian with a 34-33 decision. Emma Walters led the Crusaders with 11 points.

Both Ridgeview Christian teams start VACA North Region tournament play next week. The girls have a quarterfinal clash 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fresta Valley Christian. The boys are the No. 2 seeds and receive a bye into Friday’s semifinals. The semifinals, consolations and championships for the girls and boys will be played at Ridgeview Christian.