BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian’s Levi Nice reaches milestone in win

Levi Nice

Ridgeview Christian senior Levi Nice trots off the floor with a big smile and the ball Friday night after scoring his 1,000th career point in the opening minute of the Crusaders’ game against Temple Christian. Nice became the third Ridgeview Christian player to reach with milestone, joining Brent Hershey (2000) and Matthew Pettway (2006).

 Courtesy of Jeremy Woody

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian senior Levi Nice joined elite company in the school’s boys basketball history Friday night, surpassing 1,000 career points in leading the Crusaders to a 50-43 victory over Temple Christian in nondistrict action on Senior Night.

It didn’t take long for Nice to celebrate his achievement, scoring the first basket of the game.

Nice became the third player in school history to go over 1,000 points, joining Brett Hershey in 2000 and Matthew Pettway in 2006.

Nice scored 27 points on the night as the Crusaders wrapped up the regular season.

Ridgeview Christian’s girls set the winning tone for the night by escaping Temple Christian with a 34-33 decision. Emma Walters led the Crusaders with 11 points.

Both Ridgeview Christian teams start VACA North Region tournament play next week. The girls have a quarterfinal clash 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fresta Valley Christian. The boys are the No. 2 seeds and receive a bye into Friday’s semifinals. The semifinals, consolations and championships for the girls and boys will be played at Ridgeview Christian.

