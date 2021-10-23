Ridgeview Christian volleyball team advances in North Region tournament

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian breezed through its VACA North Region volleyball tournament quarterfinal Friday as the Crusaders dominated United Christian Academy 25-6, 25-20, 28-26 in a match played at the Grace Christian Activities Center.

Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 18 points, while Alexa Glover added 14.

The win moves Ridgeview Christian into the 10 a.m. Saturday semifinal against host Grace Christian, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central District. The consolation and championship matches follow the two semifinals.

The Crusaders also guaranteed themselves a berth in next week’s VACA state tournament, which will also be hosted by Grace Christian on Oct. 29-30. The top four teams from the North Region advance to state play.

