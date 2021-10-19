 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgeview Christian volleyball team falls to Temple Christian
0 comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ridgeview Christian volleyball team falls to Temple Christian

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON HEIGHTS — Ridgeview Christian let a first-set win slip away Monday night as Temple Christian rallied for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 victory over the Crusaders in nonconference volleyball.

Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with 10 points, while Graycee McClure added nine.

Ridgeview Christian wraps up its regular season Tuesday at home against Appalachian Christian (formerly Afton Christian).

The Crusaders are hosting the VACA North Region tournament, which begins Friday. Ridgeview Christian battles United Christian Academy in a 5 p.m. quarterfinal. The semifinals, consolation and championship are scheduled for Saturday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert