Ridgeview Christian volleyball team falls to Temple Christian

MADISON HEIGHTS — Ridgeview Christian let a first-set win slip away Monday night as Temple Christian rallied for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 victory over the Crusaders in nonconference volleyball.
Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with 10 points, while Graycee McClure added nine.
Ridgeview Christian wraps up its regular season Tuesday at home against Appalachian Christian (formerly Afton Christian).
The Crusaders are hosting the VACA North Region tournament, which begins Friday. Ridgeview Christian battles United Christian Academy in a 5 p.m. quarterfinal. The semifinals, consolation and championship are scheduled for Saturday.
News Virginian Staff Reports
