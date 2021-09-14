Ridgeview Christian volleyball team finally plays, but loses

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s varsity volleyball team finally hit the court Tuesday night, but visiting Regents School spoiled the party as the Lions rallied past the Crusaders 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10 in a VACA Central District match.
Ridgeview Christian had its first four scheduled matches postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the opposing school dropping its varsity program.
Against Regents School, Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 11 points.
Ridgeview Christian (0-1, 0-1) returns to the court 2 p.m. Saturday against Blue Ridge Christian in a match that will be played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.