Ridgeview Christian volleyball team finally plays, but loses
PREP VOLLEYBALL

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s varsity volleyball team finally hit the court Tuesday night, but visiting Regents School spoiled the party as the Lions rallied past the Crusaders 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10 in a VACA Central District match.

Ridgeview Christian had its first four scheduled matches postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the opposing school dropping its varsity program.

Against Regents School, Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 11 points.

Ridgeview Christian (0-1, 0-1) returns to the court 2 p.m. Saturday against Blue Ridge Christian in a match that will be played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

