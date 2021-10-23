Ridgeview Christian volleyball team finishes fourth at North Region tournament

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian suffered a pair of losses Saturday at the VACA North Region volleyball tournament played at the Grace Christian Activities Center to finish fourth overall.

The Crusaders, who were without their top player Kara Hartt because of a knee injury, started the day by falling to host and Central District No. 1 seed Grace Christian 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the semifinals. Graycee McClure paced Ridgeview Christian with 13 points.

Then in the consolation match, which was a best-of-three sets, Regents School swept the Crusaders 25-15, 25-18.

Despite the double losses, Ridgeview Christian still qualified for the VACA state tournament, which will be played Oct. 29-30 at Grace Christian. The Crusaders will be the No. 4 seeds from the North Region and matched against the No. 1 seed from the South Region in the quarterfinals.

