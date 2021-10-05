 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Christian volleyball team notches second straight victory
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ridgeview Christian volleyball team notches second straight victory

STANARDSVILLE — Ridgeview Christian earned its second win in as many nights Tuesday after the Crusaders went the distance to topple United Christian Academy 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 in VACA Central District volleyball.

The Crusaders had secured their first victory Monday against Fresta Valley Christian.

Eden Lowery led the Crusaders with 21 points, while Alexa Glover tallied 16.

Ridgeview Christian (2-3, 2-3) is idle until Oct. 15 when it travels to Temple Christian for the final match of the regular season.

Ridgeview’s jayvees swept UCA 25-23, 25-17 behind Kenzie Hall’s 11 points.

The Crusaders lost the middle school match 25-21, 25-9. Haylen Beiler had seven points.

