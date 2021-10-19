 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Christian volleyball team sweeps Appalachian Christian to end regular season
PREP VOLLEYBALL

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian wrapped up its regular season in grand fashion Tuesday as the Crusaders swept Appalachian Christian (formerly Afton Christian) 25-6, 25-14, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball.

Graycee McClure paced the Crusaders with 14 points and Alexa Glover added 12.

Ridgeview Christian begins VACA North Region tournament play 5 p.m. Friday at home against United Christian Academy in a quarterfinal clash. The Crusaders are hosting the tournament, which concludes Saturday with the semifinals, consolation and championship.

