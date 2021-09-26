Ridgeview Christian volleyball teams earn victories

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s jayvee and middle school volleyball squads posted three-set victories Friday over United Christian Academy in VACA Central District play.

The jayvees rallied for a 20-25, 26-24, 16-14 win, while the middle schoolers also lost the first set 25-20 before coming back with 25-19, 15-9 decisions.

Kenzie Hall led the Crusader jayvees with 13 points. Ruthie Smith topped the middle school team with 12 points and Maddy Moore tallied nine.

Once again Ridgeview Christian’s varsity team had to sit on the sideline because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Crusaders have only played two matches on the season.

The varsity is scheduled to return to action 4 p.m. Monday for a home date against Blue Ridge Christian. The jayvee and middle school matches will follow the varsity.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.