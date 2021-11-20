Rivereads volleyball team falls to Auburn in state final

SALEM — For the third season in a row, the Riverheads High School volleyball team fell in the Class 1 state final to Auburn High School.

The Eagles were dominant, winning 25-8, 25-10 and 25-9 in claiming their third straight state championship and sixth overall.

For Riverheads, the Auburn attack, led by senior Allyson Martin, was too much to handle.

Riverheads’ seniors Dayton Moore, Gracie Fulton and Kendyl Argenbright appeared in their fourth straight championship match.

“There aren’t too many that can say that,” said Riverheads head coach Amy Moore. “They’ve played in every match that they could play in all four years since they started as freshmen.”

Riverheads (19-4) has been the state runner-up a total of five times as a school and lost only to Fort Defiance and Wilson in the regular season and entered the championship match as the Region 1 champions.