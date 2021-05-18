Riverheads baseball team edges Fort Defiance

Fort got a run back in the bottom of the first. Sutton led off with a double and took third on a wild pitch. Herron walked and then stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Cook then hit a slow roller back to the mound and Sutton beat the throw to the plate, cutting the margin to 3-1.

Ruverheads took advantage of two Fort errors in the second to score two runs, pushing its lead to 5-1.

Two more Fort miscues led to another Riverheads run in the fourth inning. Miller reached on a throwing error that put him on second base. With two outs, Miller stole third and continued home when the catcher's throw went into left field, making the score 6-1.

Riverheads made it 7-1 on Dunlap's RBI-single in the top of the fifth before Fort started its comeback in the bottom half of the fifth.

The Indians loaded the bases in the fifth on a walk to Sutton, a single by Cook and a walk to Richter. Sutton scored on Tyler Smith's groundout to pull Fort to within 7-2. A walk to Colby Morris reloaded the bases and a walk to Mason Angel scored Cook, moving the Indians closer at 7-3.

The Indians made it a one-run game with three runs in the sixth as Cook, Smith and Liskey produced run-scoring singles, cutting the Riverheads lead to 7-6.