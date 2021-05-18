Riverheads baseball team edges Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Riverheads jumped out to a 7-1 lead Tuesday evening and then held off a late Fort Defiance rally to take a 7-6 win in a showdown of unbeaten Shenandoah District baseball teams.
Fort closed the margin to 7-6 entering the final inning of play. Indians' pitcher Camden Harron struck out the side in the top of the seventh to keep it a one-run game.
Ryan Farris entered the game on the mound in the bottom of the seventh for Riverheads and struck out Jack Liskey before a walk to Evan Sutton and a base hit by Herron put the potential tying and winning runs on base. Farris then struck out Ryan Cook and Caden Richter to end the game, preserving the 7-6 victory.
"Ryan came in to a similar situation earlier this year at Wilson. The kid's a competitor. He wants the baseball and he did a great job to close it out," said Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter.
Riverheads took an early lead with three runs in the first. Aidan Miller walked to lead off the game and stole second. A single by Landon Lightner put runners on the corners with no outs. Farris then scored Miller with a groundout to second for a 1-0 Gladiators lead. Matthew Charles was hit by a pitch and Hunter Lee walked to load the bases. Fort pitcher Ryan Cook struck out Bennett Dunlap for the second out of the inning, but Riverheads added two more runs when Colton Kwiecinski's popup behind first base was misplayed, allowing two unearned runs to score, giving the Gladiators a 3-0 lead.
Fort got a run back in the bottom of the first. Sutton led off with a double and took third on a wild pitch. Herron walked and then stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Cook then hit a slow roller back to the mound and Sutton beat the throw to the plate, cutting the margin to 3-1.
Ruverheads took advantage of two Fort errors in the second to score two runs, pushing its lead to 5-1.
Two more Fort miscues led to another Riverheads run in the fourth inning. Miller reached on a throwing error that put him on second base. With two outs, Miller stole third and continued home when the catcher's throw went into left field, making the score 6-1.
Riverheads made it 7-1 on Dunlap's RBI-single in the top of the fifth before Fort started its comeback in the bottom half of the fifth.
The Indians loaded the bases in the fifth on a walk to Sutton, a single by Cook and a walk to Richter. Sutton scored on Tyler Smith's groundout to pull Fort to within 7-2. A walk to Colby Morris reloaded the bases and a walk to Mason Angel scored Cook, moving the Indians closer at 7-3.
The Indians made it a one-run game with three runs in the sixth as Cook, Smith and Liskey produced run-scoring singles, cutting the Riverheads lead to 7-6.
"We took advantage of some situations early to get the lead," said Painter. "We put some balls in play and we ran the bases well. We knew Fort could hit. Our guys pitched well and we played good defense."
The Gladiators, now 3-0, are back in action Thursday at Buffalo Gap. The Indians drop to 3-1 and will also play Thursday when they travel to Stuarts Draft.
RIVERHEADS 7, FORT DEFIANCE 6
RIVERHEADS 320 110 0 — 7 2 0
FORT DEFIANCE 100 023 0 — 6 8 5
Charles, Kwiecinski (4), Lightner (5), Morris (5), Miller (6), Farris (7) and Farris, Thompson (7); Cook, Herron (3) and Paynter.
WP - Kwiecinski. LP - Cook. Save - Farris