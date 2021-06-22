Riverheads baseball team falls to Essex in Class 1 state semifinals

GREENVILLE — Riverheads will have to wait another year in a bid to win its third state championship in baseball.
Essex senior Holdyn Ambrose stymied the Gladiators on three hits Tuesday as the Trojans came away with a 6-2 victory in the Class 1 state semifinals.
Ambrose, who has committed to Bridgewater College, handcuffed the Gladiators on one hit through five innings when he threw only 55 pitches before Riverheads, which won state titles in 2013 and 2018, averted the shutout by scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth. But by then the Trojans had opened a 6-0 advantage after scoring four times in the top of the sixth.
Ambrose, whose ERA hovers around 1.00, kept the ball down and threw strikes, which are two crucial ingredients for a successful pitcher.
“I tried to kept them off balance with the breaking ball and I mixed in some fastballs,” Ambrose said. “I lost my legs a bit in the sixth, but I got them back to finish the inning and then pitched a strong seventh.”
Essex (10-3) will be going after its first state baseball championship since 2003 Saturday when the Trojans load up the bus again for an even longer road trip, this time against Auburn somewhere at a neutral site in the New River Valley. Auburn ousted Chilhowie 2-0 in the other semifinal played at Christiansburg High School.
“We are playing for a state championship, so we don’t care how far we have to travel,” Ambrose said.
The Gladiators got a runner into scoring position in the first and third, but couldn’t come through with a clutch hit.
“Essex is a very good team,” Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter said. “We did a lot of good things in the early innings to keep us within striking distance, but we just couldn’t get anything off Ambrose. He kept us off balance all day. We knew he was very good.”
The Trojans will never be mistaken for a power team, instead relying on their aggressiveness to force the opponents into miscues.
“Pitching and defense are the strong parts of the team,” Essex sixth-year head coach Reed Harmon said. “We do enough offensively to get by. We like to be aggressive on the bases because that puts pressure on the other team’s defense. If we can score three or four runs, we are in pretty good shape.”
That is what led to a run in the first inning.
Tyler Clark laid down a perfect one-out bunt single down the third-base line off Riverheads starter Colton Kwiecinski. Clark had Kwiecinski’s attention diverted, and the Gladiator hurler made a wild pickoff throw, resulting in a two-base error. Clark trotted home with the first run on Gavin Stone’s fly to center.
The Gladiators missed a golden opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff hitter Landon Lightner reached on an error and was sacrificed to second by Bennett Dunlap, but Ambrose retired the next two batters.
Essex increased its margin to 2-0 in the second, but the Gladiators were fortunate it was only one run as the Trojans had the bases loaded and only one out. Kamren Robinson opened with a walk, Owen Hodges was hit by a pitch with one out and Montaevious White singled to load the sacks. Jalen Davenport’s infield single scored Robinson with what turned out to be the only run.
Lightner, who had two of the three hits off Ambrose, reached second with two outs in the Gladiators’ third, but once again was stranded right there.
Riverheads (7-7) kept the game at 2-0 until the Trojans broke it open with their four-run sixth against reliever Matthew Charles. Robinson walked to open the inning and later scored on Hodges’ fielder’s choice that turned into an error at first. Tahraun Hammond’s single scored Hodges, a wild pitch plated the third run and Clark’s sacrifice fly capped the scoring.
The Gladiators finally touched up Ambrose for their two tallies in the bottom of the frame. David Austin reached on Ambrose’s two-base throwing error and he scored on a bizarre fielder’s choice involving Aiden Miller. Miller’s line drive just barely went over the head of the Essex second baseman when he jumped a tad too early, but the runner on first had to hold up and was forced out at second. After Miller stole second, Hunter Lee’s single drove him home.
“We competed and didn’t give up,” Painter said. “I am very proud of my two pitchers. Essex keeps a lot of pressure on you.
“This was a fun group of guys to coach,” he said. “They came with enthusiasm to each practice and each game, and they played hard. That is all a coach can ask.”
Riverheads loses only two seniors (Charles and Lee), which bodes well for the future, but that future will include county rival Buffalo Gap beginning next season when the Bison drop down to Class 1. The Gladiator-Bison clashes in the Region 1B playoffs and possibly the state level will provide much entertainment for fans in not only baseball but all sports.
ESSEX 6, RIVERHEADS 2
ESSEX 110 004 0 — 6 7 3
RIVERHEADS 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
Ambrose and Hodges. Kwiecinski, Charles (5) and Farris.
W — Ambrose. L — Kwiecinski. HR — none.