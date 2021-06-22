Riverheads baseball team falls to Essex in Class 1 state semifinals

The Gladiators missed a golden opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff hitter Landon Lightner reached on an error and was sacrificed to second by Bennett Dunlap, but Ambrose retired the next two batters.

Essex increased its margin to 2-0 in the second, but the Gladiators were fortunate it was only one run as the Trojans had the bases loaded and only one out. Kamren Robinson opened with a walk, Owen Hodges was hit by a pitch with one out and Montaevious White singled to load the sacks. Jalen Davenport’s infield single scored Robinson with what turned out to be the only run.

Lightner, who had two of the three hits off Ambrose, reached second with two outs in the Gladiators’ third, but once again was stranded right there.

Riverheads (7-7) kept the game at 2-0 until the Trojans broke it open with their four-run sixth against reliever Matthew Charles. Robinson walked to open the inning and later scored on Hodges’ fielder’s choice that turned into an error at first. Tahraun Hammond’s single scored Hodges, a wild pitch plated the third run and Clark’s sacrifice fly capped the scoring.