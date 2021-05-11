Riverheads baseball team rallies to beat Wilson Memorial in season opener

Run-scoring singles in the top of the fourth by Riverheads' Lightner and Farris pulled the visitors to within 6-5 and the Gladiators tied the score at 6-6 on Colton Kwiecinski RBI-groundout in the top of the fifth.

Wilson forged ahead again, 7-6, in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring single Blaise Pettry, setting the stage for the big rour-run outburst in the sixth by the Gladiators.

Miller led off the sixth with a triple, but Wilson's Jacob Wakefield retired the next two batters on strikeouts. Matthew Charles then hit what looked to be a routine grounder to second, but the ball took a bad-hop and the single allowed Miller to score the tying run. After a walk, a Wilson error allowed Charles to score as the Gladiators took an 8-7 lead. Trenton Thompson then chased two runners home on a double down the left-field line, giving Riverheads a 10-7 advantage.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Wakefield's fly ball was lost in the lights for a triple. After a walk to Grayson Wright, Wakefield scored on McDowell's sac fly, pulling the Hornets to within 10-8.

The Gladaitors had a chance to blow the game open when they loaded the bases with one out in the eseventh. Wilson's McDowell worked out of the jam to keep Wilson within two.