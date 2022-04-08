Riverheads baseball team uses big sixth Inning to break open close game against Staunton

GREENVILLE — Riverheads broke open a close game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to defeat the Staunton Storm, 7-2, in Shenandoah District baseball action.

Riverheads stayed undefeated on the season. The Gladiators are now 7-0 overall and 1-0 in district play. Staunton drops to 1-5, 1-1 in the district.

"Staunton plays hard. That's a scrappy ballclub," said Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter. "We had some chances early, but just couldn't come up with a clutch base hit. Credit the Staunton starter (Landyn Collins). I thought he pitched really well. We were fortunate to finally put some hits together late in the game."

The Storm loaded the bases in the top of the first inning and took the lead, 1-0, on a base hit by Coggins.

Riverheads took advantage of four infield errors in the bottom of the first to grab the lead. Landon Lightner reached on an error and moved around to third on a pair of wild pitches. Lightner scored on Brandon Fortune's ground ball, tying the score at 1-1. Fortune reached on a throwing error on his grounder and later scored on another Staunton error, giving the home team a 2-1 lead.

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth when Ryan Farris led off the inning with a solo homer, making the score 3-1. Logan Austin doubled and Bennett Dunlap walked to put two runners on. Kaelin Kwiecinski then belted a three-run homer to left, making the score 6-1. Lightner walked and stole second before scoring on a single by Fortune, giving the Gladiators a 7-1 lead.

Staunton added its final run in the seventh when John Henderson walked and scored on a double by Logan Hicks.

Riverheads starter Colton Kwiecinski survived the shaky first inning and allowed just one unearned run on two hits in six innings on the mound. The senior retired the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Kwiecinski struck out five and walked three.

"It was a slow start for Colton, but, he's a senior and he settled in and pitched a really good game," said Painter.

Coggins pitched four strong innings for the Storm, allowing just one base hit. Both runs allowed by Coggins were unearned.

"I know people are going to see the final score and they will never understand just how close of a ballgame that was," said Staunton head coach George Laase. "Riverheads is a great program and if you give them extra opportunities they are going to take advantage of them. They are very fundamentally sound and they grind at-bats to put pressure on you."

The Storm played the Gladiators tough after defeating Fort Defiance 4-3 earlier this week. "I really like the direction we are heading, but it was Riverheads' day today - well earned. We will work on our mistakes and keep moving forward."

RIVERHEADS 7, STAUNTON 2

STAUNTON 100 000 1 — 2 3 7

RIVERHEADS 200 005 x — 7 6 1

Coggins, Tovar (5) and Engleman; Co. Kwiecinski, Farris (7) and Farris, L.Dunlap (7).

WP - Co. Kwiecinski. LP - Coggins. HR - Farris (R) 6th, solo; Ka. Kwiecinski (R) 6th, two on.