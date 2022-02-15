Riverheads boys basketball team beats Buffalo Gap, secures spot in region tournament

BUFFALO GAP — If the team's goal is to be playing its best basketball heading into the postseason, the Riverheads Gladiators are right on schedule.

Riverheads took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter Tuesday night and survived a Buffalo Gap comeback to take a 51-48 victory over its county rival in the final game of the regular season.

The victory was the third straight for the Gladiators in the past week and secured a spot in the upcoming Region 1B tournament.

"After the game, i reminded the guys in the locker room of what we had been talking about all season. New coach, new system, the football team winning another state championship, we knew it was going to take some time for this team to come together," said Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller. "Now, you can start to see it happening. We're running our stuff better, we're shooting the ball better. They've been trying to do the right things all season. It's a process and it takes time."

Weller wanted his team to control tempo and the Gladiators were able to make that happen from the opening tip.

Gap led briefly in the opening quarter, 5-4, on a bucket by Jamie Hewitt, but Ryan Farris answered with a 3-pointer and a stick-back, putting Riverheads on top 9-5.

A 3-pointer by Carter Mooneyham gave Riverheads a 12-7 cushion before Gap's Micah Canterbury powered inside for a bucket, pulling Gap to within 12-9. Levi Byer then knocked down a 3-pointer for a 15-9 Riverheads lead after one quarter.

Riverheads maintained the advantage in the second quarter as 3-pointers by Byer and Tye Morris kept the Gladiators out front. Morris closed the half with a shot in the paint, sending Riverheads to the locker room with a 27-22 lead.

Riverheads took its biggest lead of the game midway through the third quarter when a bucket by Adam Slack and two foul shots by Byer pushed the margin to 37-28. The teams traded points for the rest of the quarter with the Gladiators leading by seven, 42-35, heading into the final eight minutes.

Gap guard Bennett Bowers fueled a frantic Bison comeback in the fourth quarter as Gap took its first lead since its early 5-4 advantage in the first quarter. Bowers had just eight points in the first three quarters, as early foul trouble and some stingy defense by Byer kept the Bison standout in check.

Gap's Jackson Ingram scored on a driving layup to start the final period and Bowers followed with his first two 3-pointers of the game, pushing the Bison past the Gladiators, 43-42.

Riverheads failed to score in the first five minutes of the final quarter, but regained the lead, 45-43 on a 3-pointer by Morris. Landon Lightner then dished a pass across the lane to Byer for a layup, stretching the margin back to four, 47-43.

"Even when we struggled to score early in the fourth quarter, we were still running our offense and getting some good shots. We just missed some easy ones," said Weller.

Gap missed a chance to slice into the lead by missing three straight free throws, but a 3-pointer by Bowers from well behind the 3-point line, pulled the Bison to within a point, 47-46, with 59 seconds left.

Riverheads worked the clock before Morris took his defender off the dribble and scored with 25 seconds remaining, pushing the lead back to three, 51-48.

Gap went for the quick two, but Bowers' shot in traffic bounced off the back of the rim with Riverheads gaining possession. Following a foul, Riverheads had a side inbounds play from its backcourt. The Gladiators sent a long pass to Mooneyham and he was fouled on his layup attempt with 7.6 seconds left. Mooneyham calmly made both foul shots to clinch the victory.

Farris paced three Riverheads players in double figures with 15 points. In addition to hounding Bowers for most of the game, Byer finished with 14 points and Morris added 10 points, including five in the fourth quarter.

"Stretch (Byer) is the ultimate effort player," said Weller. "He had drawn 24 charges coming into tonight's game and that's a new season record. He'll take charges in practice. He practices just as hard as he plays."

Gap's Bowers led all scorers with 19 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter. Canterbury added 13 points for the Bison.

Both Riverheads and Buffalo Gap will see action in the Region 1B playoffs with pairings to be announced later this week.

RIVERHEADS 51, BUFFALO GAP 48

RIVERHEADS 15 12 15 9 — 51

BUFFALO GAP 8 13 13 13 — 48

RIVERHEADS (51) — Farris 5 4-6 15, Dunlap 2 0-0 5, Byer 5 2-2 14, Mooneyham 1 2-2 5, Morris 4 0-0 10, Slack 1 0-0 2, Lightner, Milo, TOTALS 18 8-10 51.

BUFFALO GAP (48) — Hewitt 4 1-4 9, Canterbury 5 3-8 13, Lowe 1 0-0 2, Ingram 2 0-0 5, Bowers 8 0-0 19, Malcolm, LaPorte, Hohenstein, TOTALS 20 4-12 48.