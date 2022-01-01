Riverheads boys basketball team expects to be competitive this season

GREENVILLE — Once again, due to the success of its football program, the Riverheads boys basketball team tipped off its season later than all the other programs in the area.
"We expect to get started late because we expect our football team to be playing for a state championship," said first-year head coach Patrick Weller. "It's something we have to deal with, but it's a good problem to have. It's always fun to see other teams in the school having great success."
Riverheads is off to an strong 3-0 start with two wins over Bath County plus an impressive victory over defending Class 1 state champion Parry McCluer.
Five of the players on the basketball roster are fresh off another state title run in football. Those players had three practices with the rest of the team before the Gladiators took the court for the first time.
"With this being my first year as head coach, I've changed the way we do certain things," Weller explained. "We had a lot of time working with the players we had in practice, but we didn't want to get to far ahead because we didn't want to re-teach a lot of things when the football guys joined. It's a work in progress. We're just trying to get everyone on the same page and up to speed with what we want to do."
Two of the football players — guards Ryan Farris and Bennett Dunlap — are expected to play key roles on the hardwood.
"Ryan played a big role for us last year. He was our primary ball-handler," Weller said. "We're going to be counting on him to do even more this season. While asking him to do more, it's important that Ryan doesn't try to do it all by himself."
Farris should receive plenty of help from Dunlap.
"Bennett can score. He's a good 3-point shooter. He needs to keep working to get better at the defensive end," Weller said. "Those two (Farris and Dunlap) have to be able to play and stay out of foul trouble. We need to find a way to keep them on the court as much as possible."
Weller does have experience at his disposal. In addition to Farris, four more seniors — Levi Byer, Landon Lightner, Tye Morris and Ethan Barger — are on the roster.
"Levi is probably our most athletic player. He's a really good defender. He'll lead the team in charges taken. He's also an excellent offensive rebounder. He can get to the basket and his mid-range game is pretty good," Weller said.
Lightner will provide the team with defense and rebounding in the post.
"This is just Landon's second year playing basketball," Weller said. "He's very athletic. He's come a long way as a basketball player from where he was last season."
Weller will look to Morris for additional offense.
"Tye has good size, but he's more of a perimeter player on offense," Weller said. "He averaged five to six points per game last year and we'll be looking to him to increase that. He can step out and shoot the three. We're also going to need him to help us on the glass."
Barger is in his second season with the team.
"Ethan can shoot it," Weller said. "He's a guy who really gets after it and he keeps getting better and better."
Weller thinks junior Noah Williams can be a factor inside.
"Noah can score around the basket," Weller said. "We need to get him the ball inside and he needs to be more aggressive. He can be an inside presence. He needs to use his strength. I think he can be a double-digit rebounder."
Four more juniors — Gabe Milo, Carter Mooneyham, Chris Brooks and Adam Slack — provide the Gladiators with strong depth.
"Those guys can all help us. They do a lot of the same things," Weller said. "They will battle for minutes and they all have the chance to contribute."
Weller will employ a man-to-man defense and an offense designed to take advantage of the team's guard play.
"Man-to-man is always going to be the backbone of what we do, it's the foundation," Weller said. "With our size limitations, we'll mix in some zone and at times we'll extend the defense and apply some pressure to take advantage of our depth at the guard spots.
"On offense, we'll push it when we have the opportunity but in our half-court offense we want to work inside-out. That could be getting the ball inside to Noah. It could be our guards taking it to the basket or it could be getting into the lane and kicking it out to open shooters. We want to spread the floor and give guys the chance to attack. We want to attack the basket first. We're not going to be a team that just comes down and jacks up a bunch of threes."
Weller expects his team to be competitive against a tough district and nondistrict schedule.
"It's going to be a challenge every night for us," Weller said. "We have tough nondistrict games against William Monroe and the defending State champ Parry McCluer. The district is going to be tough and balanced. We can complete with any team on our schedule as long as we execute on offense and bring the intensity on the defensive end."