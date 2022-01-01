Riverheads boys basketball team expects to be competitive this season

GREENVILLE — Once again, due to the success of its football program, the Riverheads boys basketball team tipped off its season later than all the other programs in the area.

"We expect to get started late because we expect our football team to be playing for a state championship," said first-year head coach Patrick Weller. "It's something we have to deal with, but it's a good problem to have. It's always fun to see other teams in the school having great success."

Riverheads is off to an strong 3-0 start with two wins over Bath County plus an impressive victory over defending Class 1 state champion Parry McCluer.

Five of the players on the basketball roster are fresh off another state title run in football. Those players had three practices with the rest of the team before the Gladiators took the court for the first time.

"With this being my first year as head coach, I've changed the way we do certain things," Weller explained. "We had a lot of time working with the players we had in practice, but we didn't want to get to far ahead because we didn't want to re-teach a lot of things when the football guys joined. It's a work in progress. We're just trying to get everyone on the same page and up to speed with what we want to do."