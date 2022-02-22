Riverheads boys basketball team falls to William Campbell

NARUNA — Riverheads couldn’t carry a strong first half over the final 16 minutes Tuesday night as fourth-seeded William Campbell rallied for a 51-38 come-from-behind victory over the Gladiators in the Region 1B boys basketball tournament quarterfinals.

William Campbell (11-8) now travels to top-seeded Buffalo Gap on Thursday for the semifinals where the winner advances to the Class 1 state tournament.

The fifth-seeded Gladiators enjoyed a double-digit, 23-13, halftime advantage. Riverheads led 9-7 after the first quarter before Ryan Farris took over in the second period, scoring 11 of the team’s 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the 23-13 margin at the break.

The game started slipping away in the third quarter as the Gladiators got outscored 19-11, but still maintained a 34-32 advantage going to the last period.

But the wheels really fell off for the Gladiators over the final eight minutes, scoring only two field goals, while getting outscored 19-4.

“We played well in the first half,” Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller said. “They turned up the pressure in the second half, and we did not handle the pressure as well in the second half.”

Farris was the lone Gladiator in double figures with 18 points. Bennett Dunlap just missed with nine.

Riverheads closed out its season with a 9-11 record.

