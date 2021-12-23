 Skip to main content
Riverheads boys basketball team upsets Parry McCluer
BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverheads boys basketball team upsets Parry McCluer

GREENSVILLE — Riverheads picked up a big nondistrict boys basketball victory Thursday night as the Gladiators defeated Parry McCluer, the defending Class 1 state champions, 49-43.

Riverheads led by five, 20-15 at halftime and stretched the lead to double figures with a big third quarter. Senior guard Ryan Farris scored nine points in the third quarter and the Gladiators' defense held Parry McCluer to just four points as the home team forged ahead, 37-19, heading into the fourth quarter.

A late rally by the Fighting Blues proved to be too little, too late as Riverheads stayed undefeated with the 49-43 victory.

Farris led the Gladiators with 20 points and teammate Levi Byer added 12. Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer's 6-foot-11 senior center and the reigning Class 1 state player of the year, led the Blues with 22 points.

Riverheads, now 3-0, will travel to Buena Vista on Tuesday for a rematch with Parry McCluer.

