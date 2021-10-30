Riverheads cheerleading squad defends regional crown, state bound

RINER — Riverheads’ competition cheerleading squad is bound for the state tournament again.

The Gladiators defended their Class 1 West Region crown for the third straight year Saturday by outperforming three other teams at Auburn High School.

The West Region only had four schools competing with the Gladiators, host Auburn, Buffalo Gap and Central Lunenburg. Riverheads and Auburn advanced to the final round after the Bison and Chargers were eliminated. The Gladiators then outpointed the Eagles 222-203 in their final routine to bring home the championship trophy.

West Point won the Class 1 East Region competition earlier in the week to earn its spot at the state level.

“Our goal all season has been to improve every time we hit the mat,” Riverheads head coach Amanda Hemp said. “We have accomplished that with a higher score in each meet.

“We stay focused on the details. We may not be able to some routines other teams can do, but we execute what we do very well,” Hemp said. “I am so proud of my 11 girls and three alternates for what they have achieved.”