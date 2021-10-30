Riverheads cheerleading squad defends regional crown, state bound

RINER — Riverheads’ competition cheerleading squad is bound for the state tournament again.
The Gladiators defended their Class 1 West Region crown for the third straight year Saturday by outperforming three other teams at Auburn High School.
The West Region only had four schools competing with the Gladiators, host Auburn, Buffalo Gap and Central Lunenburg. Riverheads and Auburn advanced to the final round after the Bison and Chargers were eliminated. The Gladiators then outpointed the Eagles 222-203 in their final routine to bring home the championship trophy.
West Point won the Class 1 East Region competition earlier in the week to earn its spot at the state level.
“Our goal all season has been to improve every time we hit the mat,” Riverheads head coach Amanda Hemp said. “We have accomplished that with a higher score in each meet.
“We stay focused on the details. We may not be able to some routines other teams can do, but we execute what we do very well,” Hemp said. “I am so proud of my 11 girls and three alternates for what they have achieved.”
Riverheads became the third area cheerleading team to punch its ticket to the Nov. 6 state competition at VCU’s Siegel Center, joining Stuarts Draft and Fort Defiance.
The Gladiators will compete in the combined Class 1-2 tournament along with the Cougars, who are a constant fixture at winning state titles in the Siegel Center. The Indians are in the Class 3 portion of the event.
Hemp is hopeful that down the road Class 1 schools can have their own meet at the state level instead of having to combine with the bigger Class 2 teams.
“We are trying to get more Class 1 schools to form teams,” she said. “I think there are only 10 in the entire state right now. Auburn was the only school in Regions C and D to field a team this fall. Hopefully one day we can have our own state meet.”
The state returns to the Siegel Center after it was held at Lord Botetourt High School earlier this year because of the COVID-19 protocols that forced an abbreviated season.
“We can’t wait to get back to the Siegel Center and perform,” Hemp said.
The state competition is scheduled for a noon start.