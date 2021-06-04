Riverheads' Colton Kwiecinski, Matthew Charles combine to throw 2-hitter against Fort Defiance

GREENVILLE — Riverheads' pitchers Colton Kwiecinski and Matthew Charles combined to limit Fort Defiance to one run on two hits Friday afternoon as the Gladiators rolled to an 11-1 victory in a Shenandoah District contest stopped in the fifth inning due to the run rule.

Kwiecinski pitched the first four innings and allowed one run and both Fort hits. He struck out three batters and walked four. Charles pitched the fifth and struck out one batter and hit a batter.

Riverheads had nine hits in the game, including a two-run homer by shortstop Aidan Miller.

"Offensively, defensively, this was probably our best all-around game this season," said Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter. "I thought our hitters had a great approach at the plate. We didn't chase many pitches out of the strike zone today and we did a good job of hitting with two strikes. Our pitchers did a good job throwing strikes and giving the defense a chance to make plays. Today, we made the routine plays and played good defense."