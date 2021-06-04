Riverheads' Colton Kwiecinski, Matthew Charles combine to throw 2-hitter against Fort Defiance

GREENVILLE — Riverheads' pitchers Colton Kwiecinski and Matthew Charles combined to limit Fort Defiance to one run on two hits Friday afternoon as the Gladiators rolled to an 11-1 victory in a Shenandoah District contest stopped in the fifth inning due to the run rule.
Kwiecinski pitched the first four innings and allowed one run and both Fort hits. He struck out three batters and walked four. Charles pitched the fifth and struck out one batter and hit a batter.
Riverheads had nine hits in the game, including a two-run homer by shortstop Aidan Miller.
"Offensively, defensively, this was probably our best all-around game this season," said Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter. "I thought our hitters had a great approach at the plate. We didn't chase many pitches out of the strike zone today and we did a good job of hitting with two strikes. Our pitchers did a good job throwing strikes and giving the defense a chance to make plays. Today, we made the routine plays and played good defense."
Riverheads scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. Miller led off and was safe on an error, but was then erased on a force play at second on Landon Lightner's grounder. Lightmer stole second and took third on a wild pitch to move into scoring position. With two outs Ryan Farris was hit by a pitch to put two runners on and Bennett Dunlap followed by lining a single to center, scoring Lightner with the game's first run. Hunter Lee was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Charles was hit by a pitch to force home a run, making the score 2-0.
Kwiecinski ran into his only trouble in the third inning when he had trouble finding the strike zone. Colby Morris led off the inning with a bunt single and Caden Richter walked. With one out, Camden Herron walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Evan Sutton drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Morris to trim the Riverheads' lead to 2-1.
The Gladiators answered in the bottom of the third with two runs. Trenton Thompson led off the frame with a single. After a strkeout, Thompson was out at second on a force play for the second out of the inning. Lee kept the inning alive with a double down the left-field line, putting runners at second and third. Charles then delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to center, giving Riverheads a 4-1 advantage.
The lead grew in the fourth inning when Brendon Fortune led off with a walk and Miller followed with a two-run blast over the left-field fence, making the score 6-1.
Riverheads ended the game in the fifth with a five-run outburst. Fortune and Miller produced run-scoring base hits and Lightner ended the game with a two-run single for the final 11-1 margin.
Lee and Miller each finished with two hits to lead the Riverheads nine-hit attack. Miller and Charles each finished with three runs batted in.
Riverheads (6-3) returns to action Monday when the Gladiators host Buffalo Gap. Also on Monday, Fort Defiance (5-5) hosts Stuarts Draft.