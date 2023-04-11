Gladiator pitcher Destiny Good had a good Tuesday.

Good struck out nine batters and walked four in eight innings to help Riverheads defeat the Fort Defiance Indians 9-7 on Tuesday.

Riverheads got on the board when Olivia Lyszaz, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI, hit a single to drive Ella Galford home in the second inning.

Later in the inning, Good hit a double to send Lyszaz home.

Riverheads scored another two runs in the third off a homerun from Cheyenne Bottenfield, who went 2-for-3 with three RIBI. The Gladiators scored two more runs in the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Lyszaz drove home two runs with a double. Then, Lyszaz scored the third run of the inning when Good hit a single.

Gladiator Maggie Robertson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Galford went 3-for-4 with an RBI.