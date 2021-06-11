 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverheads duo falls in state championship
0 comments
PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Riverheads duo falls in state championship

{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Staton and Claran Massie

Riverheads girls tennis doubles players Emma Staton, left, and Claran Massie came one match short of taking home the state title Friday in the Class 1 state doubles tennis tournament.

 Nancy Sorrells, For The News Virginian

BLACKSBURG — They had a good run, but the Riverheads girls tennis doubles team of Emma Staton and Claran Massie came one match short of taking home the state title Friday in the Class 1 state doubles tennis tournament held at Virginia Tech.

The Gladiator duo fell to the powerful Auburn High School team of Sara Nichols and Anna McGuire, 6-0, 6-1 in the title match.

Staton, the only senior on the Riverheads squad, and Massie, were the Region B champions. They advanced to the final by beating Middlesex High School’s Maddie Green and Virginia Reinhardt, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the state semifinals earlier Friday morning. The Middlesex girls were the Region A champions.

The Auburn netters, who were representing Region C, topped the Region D duo of Dannah Saylor and Gibson from Thomas Walker High School in the semifinals. It was the second day in a row of trophies for the Auburn duo who had helped anchor their squad’s third straight Class 1 state championship on Thursday.

“The girls had a great season. Each match throughout the regular season they took as a learning experience and grew as a doubles team,” Riverheads coach Reuben Siskin said of his state runner-up doubles team.

“It was great to see Emma get a chance for a state title since she missed out on playing last year. Emma took Claran under her wing and taught her how to compete at a higher level than what she was used to. This experience for Claran and the rest of the team has shown them what it takes to compete at this level and I am excited for them to continue to play and improve throughout the off season so we can be competitive again next year,” he added.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert