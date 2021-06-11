Riverheads duo falls in state championship

BLACKSBURG — They had a good run, but the Riverheads girls tennis doubles team of Emma Staton and Claran Massie came one match short of taking home the state title Friday in the Class 1 state doubles tennis tournament held at Virginia Tech.

The Gladiator duo fell to the powerful Auburn High School team of Sara Nichols and Anna McGuire, 6-0, 6-1 in the title match.

Staton, the only senior on the Riverheads squad, and Massie, were the Region B champions. They advanced to the final by beating Middlesex High School’s Maddie Green and Virginia Reinhardt, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the state semifinals earlier Friday morning. The Middlesex girls were the Region A champions.

The Auburn netters, who were representing Region C, topped the Region D duo of Dannah Saylor and Gibson from Thomas Walker High School in the semifinals. It was the second day in a row of trophies for the Auburn duo who had helped anchor their squad’s third straight Class 1 state championship on Thursday.

“The girls had a great season. Each match throughout the regular season they took as a learning experience and grew as a doubles team,” Riverheads coach Reuben Siskin said of his state runner-up doubles team.

“It was great to see Emma get a chance for a state title since she missed out on playing last year. Emma took Claran under her wing and taught her how to compete at a higher level than what she was used to. This experience for Claran and the rest of the team has shown them what it takes to compete at this level and I am excited for them to continue to play and improve throughout the off season so we can be competitive again next year,” he added.

