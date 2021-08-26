Riverheads football team aims to continue dominance

This is the seventh story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area’s prep football teams.
GREENVILLE — Riverheads made history in the spring when it pounded Galax, 65-29, to win the program’s fifth straight state Class 1 football title, becoming the first public school in Virginia High School League history in any division to win five in a row.
One stat portrays the Gladiators’ dominance over the past five years. Riverheads has more state titles — five — than it has losses — four.
The Gladiators finished the spring season with a perfect 10-0 record during a dominant run to the title and were tested just twice during the season. Riverheads fought off Tazewell 28-17 in the season-opener and edged Stuarts Draft 10-7 in overtime in a classic county rivalry matchup.
“Like a lot of teams, we treated the spring like spring football. Fortunately we had a lot of success along the way,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “We were able to develop a lot of our younger players in the spring and I believe that’s going to help us this fall.”
This fall the Gladiators appear poised to make another deep postseason run.
Once again, Riverheads will line up and run the football with a talented stable of running backs. Sophomore standout Cayden Cook-Cash and senior Aiden Miller both possess plus speed and are capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. Cole Burton returns to give Casto a proven weapon with big-play capability at the fullback position.
“We’ve got good depth at running back,” Casto said. “Cayden and Aiden both have good speed, and Cole is a good fullback. We’ve moved Noah (Smiley) to tight end, but he’s another good runner at fullback. Luke Bryant is a really good back. I’ve got some young kids who can run. I’m confident in all of them.”
As always, Casto is quick to point out that the success of his offense starts up front. Anchoring the O-line will be center Josh Watson, a first-team all-Class 1 selection in the spring. Watson checks in at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds.
"Josh is a big strong kid and a really good football player," said Casto. “We’ve got a lot of size on the line. My two tackles are 285 pounds-plus and they both move pretty good. We have some young guys up front, but they played a lot in the spring. We’re big and they have some talent. We just need to get them up to speed and get them working as a group,” said Casto, who has won eight state championships.
There’s no doubt Riverheads is going to run the football, but junior quarterback Bennett Dunlap gives the team a viable threat in the passing game. In the state title game thrashing of Galax, Dunlap was 3-for-3 with all three passes going for touchdowns. In the team’s recent scrimmage against Turner Ashby, he threw for three TD passes. And, he has his favorite target, second-team all-state receiver Landon Lightner, returning.
“We have kids here at Riverheads who can throw the football and we have kids who can catch it,” Casto said. “When we want to, we have the ability to throw the football.”
The Riverheads offense often overshadows the team’s defense. This fall Riverheads should once again field a stout unit on the defensive side.
Smiley at defensive end and Cook-Cash at linebacker return after earning first-team all-state and second-team all-state honors, respectively, in the spring. Lightner, a second-team all-district pick, is back in the secondary along with all-state second-teamer Miller.
“We’ve got our two starting defensive tackles back, plus their two backups, so we’re deep on the interior line,” Casto said. "Noah is back at one defensive end spot and we have a good group of linebackers. Three of the four starters in the secondary return.
“Our defense carried us early in the spring,” Casto said. “We should again be solid on that side of the football.”
Despite being a Class 1 school, the Gladiators, with 55 players on the varsity, will field the biggest team in the area.
“We have good numbers and that gives up some pretty good depth at most positions,” Casto said. “We’re able to scrimmage in practice and that helps us develop and bring some of the younger players along at a little slower pace. We have a huge sophomore class.”
The Gladiators will face one of its toughest regular season slates in recent years.
“We’re adding Lord Botetourt, one of the state’s best Class 3 programs. That gives us five Class 3 teams on the schedule,” Casto said. “We play Stuarts Draft (the state runner-up in Class 2 the past two seasons) twice. Tazewell is a really good Class 2 team. We play the first two games at home and then we don’t have a home game for the next six weeks.
“We’ll approach things the same way we do every season,” Casto said. “We’ll worry about one game at a time and we’ll try to make sure we get a little better every week.”