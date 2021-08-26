Riverheads football team aims to continue dominance

“We have kids here at Riverheads who can throw the football and we have kids who can catch it,” Casto said. “When we want to, we have the ability to throw the football.”

The Riverheads offense often overshadows the team’s defense. This fall Riverheads should once again field a stout unit on the defensive side.

Smiley at defensive end and Cook-Cash at linebacker return after earning first-team all-state and second-team all-state honors, respectively, in the spring. Lightner, a second-team all-district pick, is back in the secondary along with all-state second-teamer Miller.

“We’ve got our two starting defensive tackles back, plus their two backups, so we’re deep on the interior line,” Casto said. "Noah is back at one defensive end spot and we have a good group of linebackers. Three of the four starters in the secondary return.

“Our defense carried us early in the spring,” Casto said. “We should again be solid on that side of the football.”

Despite being a Class 1 school, the Gladiators, with 55 players on the varsity, will field the biggest team in the area.