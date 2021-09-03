Riverheads football team annihilates visiting Parry McCluer

The Riverheads defense forced a three-and-out on the next series and Riverheads took over on its 26-yard line. On the first play of the series. Dunlap found Noah Smiley open on a short pass and the tight end hauled in the pass, broke a tackle and took it the distance for a 74-yard scoring play to make it 21-0.

Late in the first quarter and extending into the second period, the Blues put together their best drive of the night, moving from their own 37 to the Riverheads 10-yard line. Running back John Snider did most of the heavy lifting on the drive, carrying eight times for 47 yards. With the ball at the Riverehads 20, Snider, who finished the contest with 105 yards on 22 carries, had runs of 8 and 2 yards, giving the Blues a first-and-goal at the 10. The Riverehads defense then stiffened and stopped the visitors on the next four plays to take over on the 11-yard line.

Four running plays moved Riverheads out to its 45-yard line before a 29-yard strike from Dunlap to Landon put the ball at the PM 26. Bryant capped the 89-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, giving the home team a 28-0 lead.

Riverheads added its final points of the first half when it scored in the final minute to cap a 66-yard drive. Bryant started the scoring drive with a 33-yard run and Cole Burton finished it with a 6-yard scoring run for a 35-0 halftime lead.