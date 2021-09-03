Riverheads football team annihilates visiting Parry McCluer

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads' high-octane starting backfield trio of Cayden Cook-Cash, Aidan Miller and Cole Burton combined to rush for "only" 118 yards in Friday's nondistrict matchup against Parry McCluer.
And, it really didn't matter as the Gladiators once again dominated an opponent, winning 49-0.
"It wasn't always easy sledding out there tonight," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "A lot of times, Parry McCluer defenders were in pretty good position, but we made some athletic plays and we hit some big plays."
A total of 10 backs carried the football against the Fighting Blues for a total of 230 yards. Quarterback Bennett Dunlap continued to be a force with the pass, competing 4-of-7 attempts for 134 yards and two scores.
Cook-Cash carried the football just six times for 56 yards, but he found the end zone four times. Luke Bryant came off the bench to lead the Gladiators with 73 yards on six carries.
It didn't take long for Riverheads to take the lead as Cook-Cash took the game's opening kickoff and returned it 87 yards for the score. Cooper Robson added the first of seven straight successful extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Parry McClyer fumbled on the second play of its first possesson and Cody Cash recovered the loose fullback to put the Gladiators back in business on the Blues' 42. Riverheads' fullback Burton ripped off a 20-yard gain to the PM 21 and Riverheads moved the chains again for a first-and-goal at the 10. Cook-Cash finished the drive with a 10-yard run and the Gladiators led 14-0.
The Riverheads defense forced a three-and-out on the next series and Riverheads took over on its 26-yard line. On the first play of the series. Dunlap found Noah Smiley open on a short pass and the tight end hauled in the pass, broke a tackle and took it the distance for a 74-yard scoring play to make it 21-0.
Late in the first quarter and extending into the second period, the Blues put together their best drive of the night, moving from their own 37 to the Riverheads 10-yard line. Running back John Snider did most of the heavy lifting on the drive, carrying eight times for 47 yards. With the ball at the Riverehads 20, Snider, who finished the contest with 105 yards on 22 carries, had runs of 8 and 2 yards, giving the Blues a first-and-goal at the 10. The Riverehads defense then stiffened and stopped the visitors on the next four plays to take over on the 11-yard line.
Four running plays moved Riverheads out to its 45-yard line before a 29-yard strike from Dunlap to Landon put the ball at the PM 26. Bryant capped the 89-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, giving the home team a 28-0 lead.
Riverheads added its final points of the first half when it scored in the final minute to cap a 66-yard drive. Bryant started the scoring drive with a 33-yard run and Cole Burton finished it with a 6-yard scoring run for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Cook-Cash added his final two touchdowns in the third quarter to finish the scoring.
Faced with a fourth-and-15 situation, Dunlap lofted a perfect 33-yard scoring pass to Cook-Cash, making hte score 42-0. The Gladiators' sophomore back scored his fourth TD on a 21-yard run for the final 49-0 margin.
"I'll have to take a look at the film, but I think we were better tonight that we were last week," Casto said. "That's what we're looking to do, just keep getting better."
The Gladiators will have to take its level of play up another notch next Friday when they travel to Lord Botetourt for a much-anticipated contest with the Division 3A power.
"We know Lord Botetourt is one of the best 3A programs in the state. We knew that when we scheduled them," Casto said. "It's going to be a tough game, but it's all part of the process. We'll see where we're at as a team."
RIVERHEADS 49, PARRY McCLURE 0
RIVERHEADS 21 14 14 0 — 49
PARRY McCLURE 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R - Cook Cash 87 KO return (kick Robson)
R- Cook-Cash 10 run (kick Robson)
R - Smiley 74 pass from Dunlap (kick Robson)
Second Quarter