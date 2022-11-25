Riverheads football team beats Central Lunenburg to reach Region 1B state semifinal

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators kept their quest for another state football title moving forward with an impressive 42-13 victory over Central Lunenburg in the title game of the Region 1B playoffs.

The visiting Chargers arrived in Greenville with a perfect 10-0 record, but they proved to be no match for a Riverheads program seeking its seventh straight state title.

The coin toss proved to be a bad omen for the visitors as the Chargers lost the toss and Riverheads elected to receive the opening kickoff. Roughly three minutes later, Riverheads took the lead and never looked back.

"That was a good game for us tonight," said Riverheads head coach ray Norcross. "Overall, I thought we played really well."

Riverheads started its first drive on its 43-yard line and a 23-yard run by Cayden Cook-Cash give the Gladiators a first down at the Lunenburg 22. An 8-yard gain by Cook-Cash and a 10-yard run by Cody Cash made it first-and-goal at the at the 3. Cook-Cash gained 2 yards to the 1 and quarterback Bennett Dunlap scored on a sneak to put Riverheads on the board with 8:56 left in the first quarter. Zac Brooks tacked on the first of his six straight extra points for a 7-0 lead.

The Gladiators stymied the Chargers on their first series and forced a quick punt that put the Riverheads offense back on the field at their 48-yard line. A 28-yard run by Cash gave Riverheads a first down at the 16. Lunenburg's defense then had an opportunity to come up with a huge stop but the Gladiators converted a fourth-and-1 play when Dunlap kept the ball and picked up 2 yards to the Chargers' 5. After Luke Bryant gained 1 yard, Dunlap kept the ball on a quarterback sweep to score his second touchdown, giving Riverheads a 14-0 lead with 2:23 left in the opening period.

The Riverheads defense continued to dominate play, but the Gladiators failed to add to the lead as their next two offensive possessions ended with turnovers in Lunenburg territory.

The Gladiators found the end zone again late in the half when Cook-Cash turned the right corner and pulled away from the Lunenburg defender on a 65-yard scoring run, giving Riverheads a 21-0 lead at the half.

Riverheads put the game away with three more scores in the third quarter to lead 42-0. The Gladiators defense allowed just one first down on Lunenburg's three, third-quarter possessions and the Red Pride offense scored each time it had the ball to seal the victory.

Riverheads stooped the Chargers near midfield on a fourth-down play to start the second half. An 18-yard run by Cook-Cash and a 25-yard scamper by Bryant gave Riverheads a first down at the Chargers' 5. From there, Bryant powered into the end zone, making the score 28-0.

Another fourth-down stop gave Riverheads the ball at the Lunenburg 42. A 10-yard gain by Cole Fletcher and a 14-yard run by Cook-Cash put the ball at the 20. Bryant scored on a 20-yard run for a 35-0 Riverheads lead.

One more fourth-down stop put Riverheads in business at the Chargers' 34-yard line. Bryant started the possession with a 20-yard run and Cook-Cash capped the drive by scoring from the 1, making the score 42-0.

Lunenburg avoided the shutout with two, late fourth-quarter scores against the Riverheads reserves. Kemarion Watson put Lunenburg on the board with an 11-yard run and Bam Jones added a 35-yard TD run, making the final score 42-13.

A week ago, Riverheads struggled to stop the run in its victory over Sussex Central. A week of practice corrected that problem at the Riverheads starting defense limited the vaunted Lunenburg rushing attack to just 59 yards in the first three quarters. The Gladiators' first unit also forced two turnovers and allowed just five first downs (one by penalty) in a dominant performance over the first three quarters.

"I think the way we played against the run last week bothered the guys and they refocused this week in practice," Norcross said. "Our assistant coaches do a great job of getting those guys on defense prepared and making sure they're where they need to be. My assistant deserve a lot of credit for the way we played tonight."

While the defense was dominant, the offense was just as impressive. Riverheads rolled up 380 yards on the ground with Cook-Cash leading the attack with 169 yards. Bryant also topped the century mark with 106 yards.

Riverheads will host the state semifinal game against the winner of the Essex vs, King & Queen game that will be played on Saturday afternoon. Essex won the regular matchup against King & Queen 48-8. If Essex wins as expected, it sets up a much anticipated showdown with Riverheads next Saturday afternoon in Greenville.

"I think tonight's win over Lunenburg was probably our best game of the season," said Norcross. "Hopefully we're peaking at just the right time and we can come out with another good effort next week. It's going to be a heck of a game."

RIVERHEADS 42, LUNENBURG 13

LUNENBURG 0 0 0 13 — 13

RIVERHEADS 14 7 21 0 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

R - Dunlap 1 run (Brooks kick)

R - Dunlap 4 run (Brooks kick)

SECOND QUARTER

R - Cook-Cash 65 run (Brooks kick)

THIRD QUARTER

R - Bryant 5 run (Brooks kick)

R - Bryant 20 run (Brooks kick)

R - Cook-Cash 1 run (Brooks kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

L - Watson 11 run (Barnes kick)

L - Jones 35 run (kick blocked)