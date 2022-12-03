Riverheads football team beats Essex to reach Group 1A state title game

GREENVILLE — Two of the top offenses in the state squared off in the Group 1A state semifinals Saturday when Riverheads hosted the Essex Trojans. Riverheads’ ground-oriented attack had scored 35 or more points in nine of its 12 games, while the quick-strike Essex offense had tallied 40-plus points in 12 of its 13 wins heading into the Saturday matchup.

Naturally, instead of an offensive shootout, fans were treated to a defensive slugfest as the Gladiators held off Essex, 21-8, to advance to the program’s eighth straight state championship game.

Although the offensive numbers produced by both teams entering Saturday’s play were staggering, both defensive units had been equally impressive. Riverheads gave up an average of more than 14 points, while Essex held its opponents to less than eight points per game.

“All we heard for the past week was how good the Essex defense was, and they’re very good,” Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross said. “Nobody talks much about our defense, but they played very well today. Our assistant coaches deserve a lot of credit for preparing our defense, but most of the credit has to go to those young men. They played with a lot of grit out there today.”

Riverheads took the opening kickoff and put together an impressive 14-play drive to take an early lead.

The Gladiators started on their own 34-yard line and kept the ball on the ground, moving the chains with a punishing rushing attack.

The longest play on the drive was a 12-yard run by Cayden Cook-Cash, good for a first down at the Essex 17. Cook-Cash moved the chains again with a 6-yard run to give Riverheads a first-and-goal at the Trojans 6. Cook-Cash scored on the next play, and Zac Brooks added the PAT for a 7-0 lead. The drive took nearly seven minutes off the first quarter clock.

After an Essex three-and-out, Riverheads was back in business on their 28. Riverheads moved the ball to their 45, but the drive ended when Essex standout Camron Robinson picked off Bennett Dunlap’s pass. The University of Virginia signee returned the interception to the Riverheads 29.

The Trojans cashed in on the turnover when quarterback Michael Brimmer connected with Robinson on an 18-yard TD pass. The Essex duo hooked up again for the two-point conversion, and the Trojans led 8-7 early in the second quarter.

Riverheads was forced to punt on its next possession, and Trojans’ return man Dorian Harris fielded the punt inside his 5 and returned it 38 yards to the Essex 41.

Essex went for the big play right away as Brimmer looked for Robinson streaking down the left sideline, but Cook-Cash stepped in front of the pass and picked it off at the Riverheads’ 36.

The Gladiators embarked on another long drive, covering the distance in 14 plays to regain the lead. Riverheads converted three third-down plays to move the chains, and with less than one minute left in the half, Cook-Cash ripped off a 16-yard run to the Essex 5. Cook-Cash scored on the next play, and Brooks tacked on the PAT, giving the home team a 14-8 lead with just 31 seconds left in the half.

Essex took the second-half kickoff and quickly threatened to regain the lead as a 49-yard pass to Robinson put the ball at the Riverheads 19. On third-and-1 at the 10, Brimmer fumbled, and Riverheads recovered to turn away the Essex scoring threat.

The defenses controlled the action for the remainder of the third quarter as Riverheads held on to the slim six-point lead.

The Riverheads defense came up with another huge turnover early in the final period when Austin Roberts recovered a fumble to set up the offense at the Essex 34.

The Gladiators continued to pound the ball against the Trojans and moved the ball into the red zone. A 9-yard run by Cook-Cash was good for a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line, and two plays later, Luke Bryant powered in from 1 yard out. The Brooks’ PAT made the score 21-8 with 6:23 left to play.

Essex was far from finished as a 45-yard kickoff return by Javione Garner-Rich gave the Trojans a first down at the Gladiators’ 25. The Trojans picked up a first down at the 13, but Riverheads forced another fumble, and Gladiators linebacker Brendon Fortune pounced on the loose ball at the 21.

Three plays later, however, Riverheads fumbled, and the Trojans’ offense was back on the field at the Riverheads’ 31 with one final chance to stay in the game. On first down, Brimmer had Mekhi Allen wide open behind the defense, but his pass was just out of the wide receiver’s reach. After a 4-yard run, Allen was again open at the goal line, but the pass was slightly overthrown. A fourth-down pass intended for Robinson was off target, and Riverheads took over with 3:13 left and killed the clock to finish off the hard-fought 21-8 victory.

Cook-Cash and Bryant carried the workload for the Gladiators, combining for 266 rushing yards. Cook-Cash gained 169 yards on 29 carries, and Bryant added 97 yards on 21 carries. The Riverheads’ defense forced five turnovers, recovering three Essex fumbles to go along with pass interceptions by Cook-Cash and David Austin.

“That’s the way our offense is supposed to work — get 3 or 4 yards, and if you break one, you break it,” said Norcross. “Essex made it tough. We were able to get outside a few times for some good runs that kept the chains moving. When you’re moving the ball on the ground the way we did today, your offensive line is doing the job. Those guys today played with a lot of grit against that Essex defense. We beat a really good football team today.”

The loss ends a stellar season for Essex as the Trojans finished with a 13-1 record — one game short of competing for the state title. In the past six seasons Essex has played (the team did not play during the Covid 2021 spring season), the Trojans have had their season end with a loss to the Gladiators.

The victory sends the Gladiators to the 1A state title game for the eighth consecutive season where they will play for their seventh straight state championship.

Riverheads will meet George Wythe next Saturday in Salem for the title at noon. George Wythe defeated Grundy 35-12 in the other semifinal to reach the title game for the fourth time in program history.

“We played George Wythe in 2015, so I know we’re going to see a good team. We’ll celebrate this win for a little bit before we start to work on next week’s game,” Norcross said.

Riverheads won the 2015 contest at George Wythe, 31-20, in a state semifinal matchup.

RIVERHEADS 21, ESSEX 8

ESSEX 0 8 0 0 — 8

RIVERHEADS 7 7 0 7 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

R—Cook-Cash 6 run (Brooks kick)

SECOND QUARTER

E—Robinson 18 pass from Brimmer (Robinson pass from Brimmer)

R—Cook-Cash 5 run (Brooks kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

R—Bryant 1 run (Brooks kick)