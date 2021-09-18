Riverheads football team beats Stuarts Draft for 40th consecutive win

After an exchange of punts, Draft put together another scoring drove, starting from the Riverheads 49. Grigsby ripped off a 21-yard run on a sweep to move the Cougars to the Gladiators' 25. The drive stalled at the 8-yard line, forcing Draft to settle for Dennison's 25-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead.

The Cougars had an opportunity to add to the lead just before half. A 37-yard run by Nice moved Draft into Riverheads territory at the 22-yard line. The drive stalled and Dennison booted a 35-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead. A roughing the holder penalty was called against Riverheads and the Cougars elected to take points off the board as the penalty gave Draft a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line. On a third down play form the 13, Riverheads' defensive tackle Cody Cash picked off a screen pass to end the Draft threat.

"That was a really big play by our defense," said Casto. "Draft scores a touchdown there and we would be down by 10 at halftime."

Instead, it was a three-point Draft lead at the break and in the second half, the Riverheads offense took control. The Gladiators scored on their first three possessions following the break to open up a 28-10 lead.

After forcing the Cougars to punt to start the third period, Riverheads began its first series of the second half from its 38-yard line.