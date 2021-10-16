Riverheads football team beats Wilson Memorial to cruise to 43rd straight win

Riverheads scored on its first possession of the period following a punt when Cook-Cash broke free for 54 yards to Wilson’s 25. After a holding penalty nullified a touchdown, the Gladiators scored on the next play when Burton went up the middle from 22 yards.

The Gladiators were back in business at Wilson’s 29 following a Burton recovery. On the first play, Dunlap rolled to his right and hit a wide-open Landon Lightner for the tally.

Wilson fumbled twice more at its 15 with the recoveries by Bryant and Logan Hostetter, and Cook-Cash caught an 11-yard TD reception and Bryant swept the left side from 20 yards out, again on the next play after a penalty called back a score. Burton added a 35-yard romp between the two fumbles.

“I am disappointed in the fumbles, but that can be corrected,” Bugden said. “Punting is not a bad thing instead of losing the ball on your end of the field and giving them six points. At least make Riverheads have to work a long field.”

If things didn’t go bad enough for the Hornets in the first half, they lost top running back Noah Campbell to an ankle injury midway through the second period. Campbell spent the rest of the game in crutches.