Riverheads football team capitalizes on turnovers in win over Fort Defiance

GREENVILLE — After five straight road games and a bye week, the Riverheads High School football team finally returned to home turf Friday night, delivering an impressive 56-7 win over Fort Defiance.
"It felt like the first game of the season," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "The crowd was good for homecoming."
The Indians gained a first down on its first play on a 35-yard pass from senior quarterback Shannon Knicely to sophomore Landon Barb, but the Gladiators dug in on defense and it was all Riverheads for the rest of the game.
David Austin picked off Knicely's pass and returned it all the way to the Fort Defiance 47-yard line and the Gladiators wasted no time in putting points on the scoreboard.
Senior Cole Burton rolled in from the Indians' 19, Senior Aiden Miller scored from the five and sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash also scored from the Fort five, all of this coming in the first period.
The second quarter was more of the same as the Red Pride defense limited the Indians to minimal gains.
On an inside reverse, Cook-Cash broke tackles and trotted into the end zone from 14 yards out, and a minute and a half later, junior quarterback Bennett Dunlap connected on a beautiful 58-yard TD toss to senior wideout Landon Lightner.
Miller scored again before halftime, blasting in from the Fort eight-yard line for the sixth Riverheads touchdown.
Cook-Cash returned the second-half kickoff to his own 40, and on the first play from scrimmage, Burton broke free on a 60-yard scoring jaunt.
The Gladiators were able to play many of their substitutes in the second half and sophomore Brenden Fortune rambled in from the Indians' 19 with still 4:32 left in the third quarter. Senior Cooper Robson converted his eighth point after kick and the Gladiators went up 56-0.
The Indians avoided the shutout as Knicely broke free for a 66-yard run to paydirt with 3:11 remaining in the period. Will Brooks was successful on the extra point to complete the scoring for the evening.
"Obviously, we threw the football well," Casto said. "But the offensive line was really good; they played extremely well."
The Riverheads head coach acknowledged that most of the offensive line had to be revamped this season and that he was pleased to see how far the players had developed to this point.
Dunlap completed eight-of-nine passes for 214 yards and a TD, while the 12 Gladiator running backs gained 359 yards on 37 carries and six scores.
The Riverheads defense picked off two passes and recovered a fumble, while holding the Indians to just 158 total yards with seven plays resulting in lost yardage for the Indians.
Next week the Gladiators (8-0 this season) attempt to extend their current winning streak (44 games) with another home game against Staunton before finishing in two weeks hosting Stuarts Draft.
The Indians (1-7) host the Cougars next week.
RIVERHEADS 56, FORT DEFIANCE 7
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 7 0 — 7
RIVERHEADS 21 21 14 0 — 56
First quarter
R - Burton 24 run (Robson kick)
R - Miller 5 run (Robson kick)
R - Cook-Cash 5 run (Robson kick)
Second quarter
R - Cook Cash 14 run (Robson kick)
R - Lightner 58 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
R - Miller 8 run (Robson kick)
Third quarter
R - Burton 60 run (Robson kick)
R - Fortune 19 run (Robson kick}
FD - Knicely 66 run (Brooks kick)