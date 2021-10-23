Riverheads football team capitalizes on turnovers in win over Fort Defiance

Miller scored again before halftime, blasting in from the Fort eight-yard line for the sixth Riverheads touchdown.

Cook-Cash returned the second-half kickoff to his own 40, and on the first play from scrimmage, Burton broke free on a 60-yard scoring jaunt.

The Gladiators were able to play many of their substitutes in the second half and sophomore Brenden Fortune rambled in from the Indians' 19 with still 4:32 left in the third quarter. Senior Cooper Robson converted his eighth point after kick and the Gladiators went up 56-0.

The Indians avoided the shutout as Knicely broke free for a 66-yard run to paydirt with 3:11 remaining in the period. Will Brooks was successful on the extra point to complete the scoring for the evening.

"Obviously, we threw the football well," Casto said. "But the offensive line was really good; they played extremely well."

The Riverheads head coach acknowledged that most of the offensive line had to be revamped this season and that he was pleased to see how far the players had developed to this point.

Dunlap completed eight-of-nine passes for 214 yards and a TD, while the 12 Gladiator running backs gained 359 yards on 37 carries and six scores.