Riverheads football team demolishes Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE — The much anticipated matchup between Division 1 powerhouse Riverheads and Division 3 heavyweight Lord Botetourt lived up to the hype Friday night as the Gladiators pulled away for a 62-38 victory in front of a huge crowd in Daleville.

Despite the pre-game hype, the message this week from Riverheads head coach Robert Casto to his team was simple —business as usual.

"This was just another game on the schedule," Casto said. "This wasn't our Super Bowl. It's part of the process."

The teams traded turnovers to start the game and then started trading points — lots of points. In the end, Riverheads had a little more firepower than the Cavaliers.

"The guys were ready to play mentally. They were ready physically," Casto added. "To come in here and perform the way they did was a heck of an effort. This here is a different animal. Lord Botetourt is one of the elite programs in the state."

Riverheads scored first on a 44-yard pass from Bennett Dunlap to Cayden-Cook Cash. Lord Botetourt answered with an 11-play73-yard drive to tie the game.

Then the offenses kicked into a different gear.