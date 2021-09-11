Riverheads football team demolishes Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE — The much anticipated matchup between Division 1 powerhouse Riverheads and Division 3 heavyweight Lord Botetourt lived up to the hype Friday night as the Gladiators pulled away for a 62-38 victory in front of a huge crowd in Daleville.
Despite the pre-game hype, the message this week from Riverheads head coach Robert Casto to his team was simple —business as usual.
"This was just another game on the schedule," Casto said. "This wasn't our Super Bowl. It's part of the process."
The teams traded turnovers to start the game and then started trading points — lots of points. In the end, Riverheads had a little more firepower than the Cavaliers.
"The guys were ready to play mentally. They were ready physically," Casto added. "To come in here and perform the way they did was a heck of an effort. This here is a different animal. Lord Botetourt is one of the elite programs in the state."
Riverheads scored first on a 44-yard pass from Bennett Dunlap to Cayden-Cook Cash. Lord Botetourt answered with an 11-play73-yard drive to tie the game.
Then the offenses kicked into a different gear.
Riverheads covered 80 yards in three plays to regain the lead. Cook-Cash ripped off a 42-yard gain and Cole Burton followed with a 37-yard run straight up the gut to the Cavs 1-yard line. Dunlap scored on a sneak for a 14-7 Riverheads lead. Two plays later KJ Braxton answered with a 48-yard scamper, tying the score, 14-14.
Luke Bryant turned the corner and set sail on a 48-yard TD run, but Jakari Nicely countered with a 30-yard scoring run. The Cavs missed their PAT, leaving Riverheads with a 21-20 lead.
Bryant then added a 27-yard scoring run, but Botetourt's Joey Isascs returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to paydirt, keeping the Cavs close, 28-26.
Lord Botetourt then forced Riverheads to punt for the first time, but Riverheads got the ball back a couple of plays latter when they recovered a fumble at the Cavs' 43-yard line. A pass from Dunlap to Landon Lightner covered 38-yards to the 5 and Cook-Cash scored on the next play for a 34-26 Riverheads lead.
Again, the Cavs struck quickly, this time on a 73-yard pass play from Nicely to Braxton. The hosts tried to tie the game with a two-point conversion but the run failed and Riverheads still led, 34-32.
With 2:57 left in the half, Riverheads had just enough time to add one more score. The Gladiators drove 66 yards in seven plays with Cook-Cash scoring from 5 yards out with 17 seconds left in the half, giving Riverheads a 41-32 lead.
While the offenses stole the show in the first half it was the Rd Pride defense that stepped up in the second half. Riverheads stopped the Cavs on their first four possessions of the second half and the offense kept rolling as the Gladiators pulled away.
On the first drive of the second half, Riverheads stuffed the Cavs on a fourth-and-1 play, giving the offense the ball at the Lord Botetourt 45. Burton scored on a 26-yard run for a 48-32 lead.
Riverheads forced a punt on the next possession and a bad snap to the punter put Riverheads back in business at the Cavs' 28. Bryant scored on a punishing 8-yard run to increase the lead to 55-32.
Botetourt scored late on a long pass play, but Riverehads recovered the onside kick and Burton powered in from the 2 for the final 62-38 margin.
RIVERHEADS 62, LORD BOTETOURT 38
RIVERHEADS 14 27 14 7 — 62
LORD BOTETOURT 14 18 0 6 — 38
First Quarter
R - Cook-Cash 44 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
LB - Isaacs 24 pass from Braxton (Harvey kick)
R - Dunlap 1 run (Robson kick)
LB - Braxton 48 run (Harvey kick)
Second Quarter
R - Bryant 48 run (Robson kick)
LB - Nicely 30 run (kick failed)
R - Bryant 27 run (Robson kick)
LB - Isaacs 91 KO return (kick failed)
R - Cook-Cash 5 run (kick failed)
LB - Braxton 73 pass from Nicely (run failed)
R - Cook-Cash 5 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
R - Burton 26 run (Robson kick)
R - Bryant 8 run (Robson kick)
Fourth Quarter
LB - Lovern 44 pass from Nicely (run failed)
R - Burton 2 run (Robson kick)