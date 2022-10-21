Riverheads football team dominates Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — The Riverheads Gladiators dominated on both sides of the football Friday night en route to a 49-14 blowout of Fort Defiance in a Shenandoah District matchup.

Cayden Cook-Cash, who missed time earlier this season with an injury, exploded in the first half for 207 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdowns, both in the first quarter, came from long-distance at 53 yards and 99 yards, respectively.

“When you have somebody of Cayden’s caliber, the linemen get excited, and we get excited,” Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross said. “The kids who went in and played when he wasn’t playing did a great job. We didn’t lose a beat. We were able to keep improving. I think when our line gets going at full speed, we’ll be a formidable team.”

Cody Cash joined the rushing attack in the first half, breaking off a 14-yard touchdown run of his own. Bennett Dunlap also provided scoring with a nice pass to the back of the end zone to Aiden Roberts for a four-yard touchdown.

“That’s something we want to see [Dunlap] do more,” Norcross said of incorporating passing into the offense. “He’s a threat, and we’re going to use him to make us harder to defend.”

The Gladiators rushing dominance continued in the second half, with Cody Cash, Dunlap, and Luke Bryant all breaking loose for scores on the ground.

Riverheads forced five turnovers defensively as they stifled the Indians throughout the night.

Fort’s two scores came by way of quarterback Trey Miller. In the second quarter, he scored from 12 yards on a quarterback keeper and in the third quarter, he connected with Talyn Armentrout for a 15-yard score.

Riverheads improves to 6-1 (4-0) with the win and will play Staunton on the road next Friday.

Fort Defiance falls to 3-5 (1-3) as their struggles in Shenandoah District play continue. They face Stuarts Draft on the road next Friday.

RIVERHEADS 49, FORT DEFIANCE 14

RIVERHEADS 14 14 14 7 — 49

FORT DEFIANCE 0 7 7 0 — 14

First quarter

R — Cook-Cash 53 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

R — Cook-Cash 99 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

Second quarter

R — Cody Cash 14 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

R — Roberts 4 pass from B. Dunlap (Z. Brooks kick)

FD — Miller 12 rush (W. Brooks kick)

Third quarter

R — Cody Cash 21 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

FD — Armentrout 15 pass from Miller (W. Brooks kick)

R — Bryant 9 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

Fourth Quarter

R — B. Dunlap 10 rush (Z. Brooks kick)