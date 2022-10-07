Riverheads football team finishes strong in win over Buffalo Gap

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday night to put away the Buffalo Gap Bison, 27-7, in a battle of Shenandoah District county rivals.

The game was the first for the Gladiators since they defeated Tazewell on Sept. 24 and just their second game since their loss to Lord Botetourt on Sept.9.

"It's been awhile since we've been on the field and I think that showed in the first half with a little rust and some of the penalties we made," said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. "We corrected some things at halftime and played better in the second half."

Gap held Riverheads without a first down on the Gladiators' first two possessions of the game, but Riverheads was winning the field position battle, forcing Gap to start its second series on its own 7-yard line. The Riverheads defense kept the Bison bottled up deep in its own territory and a short punt gave Riverheads the ball at the Gap 44.

Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap turned in the big play when he rolled to his left and decided to keep the football. Dunlap gained 26 yards to the Gap 1 and fullback Cody Cash scored on the next play for a 6-0 Riverheads lead.

Gap threatened in the second quarter, driving for a first down at the Riverheads 11. The drive stalled and a 31-yard field goal try came up just short.

Standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash returned to the field for the first time since the Lord Botetourt game and he made an impact on the next drive when he hit the hole and outraced the Gap defense for a 71-yard TD run and a 13-0 Riverheads lead.

Gap received the second-half kickoff and kept the football for six minutes. A personal foul penalty against Riverheads moved the ball into Gladiators' territory and the Bison took advantage of the opportunity.

Gap converted a fourth-and-1 play to keep the drive alive and then quarterback Micah Canterbury connected with Luke Tinsley for 27 yards and a first down at the Riverheads 5. On fourth-and-goal from inside the 1, Canterbury bulled into the end zone on a QB sneak, pulling the Bison to within 13-7.

The game turned early in the fourth quarter when the Bison tried a fake punt deep in its own territory and the Gladiators snuffed the play at the Bison 22.

"Gap didn't come over here to keep the game close, they came to win," Norcross said of the fake punt. "We've seen them fake punt on film and they have been successful with it. Our kids were prepared for it."

A personal foul penalty tacked on after a 5-yard run by Bennett, gave Riverheads a first down at the Gap 9. Cook-Cash picked up 5 yards and Luke Bryant scored from the 4, making the score 20-7 with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Riverheads put the game away with a 47-yard drive on its next possession. Cook-Cash ripped off a 24-yard run to the Gap 15 and then added 9 more on the next carry. Cody Cash gained 2 yards for a first down at the Gap 3. Cook-Cash scored on a 1-yard run for a 27-7 Riverheads lead.

Cook-Cash finished the night with 137 yards on 13 carries. He also caught one pass for 20 yards.

"Cayden is a really good football player and it certainly helps to have him back on the field," said Norcross. "The rest of our team gets excited when he's out there. Yards were tough to get tonight. Our offensive line was in a dogfight. Gap's defense played hard and they were well-prepared for what we wanted to do."

Both defenses played well. Gap held the potent Riverheads offense to 278 yards while the Gladiators defense yielded just 181 yards to the Bison.

Riverheads is back in action next Friday for Homecoming against a 5-1 Wilson team while Gap will play Stuarts Draft.

"The district is tough this year," added Norcross. "Every game is going to be tough. This was a big win for us, but, we certainly have a lot of things we need to work. We're not a good football team yet, but we're getting better."

RIVERHEADS 27, BUFFALO GAP 7

BUFFALO GAP 0 0 7 0 — 7

RIVERHEADS 0 13 0 14 — 27

SECOND QUARTER

R - Cash 1 run (kick failed)

R - Cook-Cash 71 run (Brooks kick)

THIRD QUARTER

BG - Canterbury 1 run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

R - Bryant 4 run (Brook kick)

R - Cook-Cash 1 run (Brooks kick)