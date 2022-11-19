Riverheads football team knocks off Sussex Central to reach Region 1B title game

GREENVILLE — Riverheads took an early gut punch in Friday's game with the Sussex Central Tigers and responded with a 47-20 victory in the semifinals of the Region 1B football playoffs on a cold, blustery evening at the Coliseum.

"At this point of the season, it's survive and advance, and we advanced," said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. "Sussex came in here and gave us all we wanted. Sussex is a good team, and they're young. You'll only see them get better in the future."

Riverheads is now 4-0 in playoff games against Sussex since 2006. Riverheads won at Sussex 24-14 in the 2006 state semifinals. In 2016 Riverheads rolled to a 49-6 win over the Tigers to win the state title in Salem. Riverheads also defeated Sussex 46-0 in the 2019 Region 1B Championship contest.

The Tigers took the opening kickoff Friday night and ran right at the Riverheads defense. Sussex started at its 20, and the Tigers ran the ball 16 consecutive plays and took nearly 10 minutes off the first quarter clock. Adrean Dubique capped the drive with a 7-yard run, giving the visitors a 6-0 lead.

"We take a lot of pride in our run defense, and tonight we were humbled a little bit," Norcross said. "We were reminded that we're not invincible, and that's OK. We'll get back to work this week and try to get better before next Friday."

Following the Sussex score, Riverheads recovered an onside kick attempt at their own 46 and answered with a quick scoring drive. Cayden Cook-Cash started the drive with a 19-yard run, and he finished the drive with an 8-yard scoring run. Zac Brooks added the PAT for a 7-6 Riverheads lead five seconds into the second quarter.

On the next possession, the Riverheads defense stopped Sussex on a fourth-and-5 play to give the Gladiators' offense a short field at the Tigers' 38. The Gladiators methodically moved the chains with their running game, and Luke Bryant powered in from 2-yards out for a 14-6 lead with 4:20 left in the first half.

A quick three-and-out followed by a short punt put Riverheads back in business at their 44-yard line, but the Gladiators fumbled the ball away on their first play, with the Tigers recovering on their own 46.

Two penalties stymied the Sussex offense and on fourth-and-20, a bad snap forced punter Edward Birchett to run with the football. He came up 3 yards short of the first down marker, and Riverheads took over on the Gladiators 47. A 26-yard run by Cook-Cash moved the ball to the Tigers' 26, and from there, quarterback Bennett Dunlap hit Caleb Weston with a 26-yard scoring pass with just 23 seconds left in the half to put the home team up 20-6.

Another bad snap in punt formation stung the Tigers early in the third quarter, with Riverheads taking over at the Sussex 17-yard line. Bryant scored on a 14-yard run, and the Gladiators led 27-7 with 7:27 left in the third period.

The punting woes continued to haunt Sussex on the next possession as a short punt coupled with a personal foul penalty on the return set Riverheads up at the Tigers 28-yard line. Two carries by Bryant moved the ball to the 12, and fullback Cody Cash scored from there, making the score 33-7.

The Tigers scored 14 points during a three-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to pull to within 33-20 with 4:34 left in the game. Anthony Cropper scored the first TD on a 4-yard run on fourth-and-goal, and, following a Riverheads turnover, Bircchett scored on a 1-yard run and then added the two-point conversion to make it 33-20.

Following the Birchett TD, Riverheadsrecovered an onside kick at midfield. On the first play from scrimmage, Cook-Cash went the distance on a 50-yard run, making the score 40-20. Cook-Cash added the final TD on a 5-yard run in the closing minutes for the final 47-20 margin.

"We didn't play as well tonight as we did in our last game against Stuarts Draft, but when our offense was challenged in the second half, we responded and made some plays," said Norcross.

Riverheads ran the ball successfully, with Cook-Cash gaining 126 yards on 14 carries while Bryant added 72 yards on 10 rushes.

Riverheads will host the regional title game next Friday, and the Gladiators won't have the best record on the field. Riverheads, now 9-1, will host the undefeated Lunenburg Central Chargers. The Chargers (11-0) slipped past Buffalo Gap 15-14 in the other semifinal matchup.

"Buffalo Gap is a good football team, so if Lunenburg beat Gap, that tells you what kind of team they have," Norcross said. "Lunenburg was second in the state in power points behind us. I've watched them a little on film, and they're a physical team that can run the football. It's going to be a good football game."

RIVERHEADS 47, SUSSEX CENTRAL 20

SUSSEX CENTRAL 6 0 0 14 — 20

RIVERHEADS 0 20 13 14 — 47

FIRST QUARTER

S - Dubique 7 run (run failed)

SECOND QUARTER

R - Cook-Cash 8 run (Brooks kick)

R - Bryant 2 run (Brooks kick)

R - Weston 26 pass from Dunlap (kick failed)

THIRD QUARTER

R - Bryant 14 run (Brooks kick)

R - Cash 12 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

S - Cropper 4 run (run failed)

S - Birchett 1 run (Burchett run)

R - Cook-Cash 50 run (Chavez kick)

R - Cook-Cash 5 run (Chave kick)