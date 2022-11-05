Riverheads football team overpowers Stuarts Draft in regular season finale

GREENVILLE — It was business as usual Friday evening in Greenville as Riverheads clinched the Shenandoah District football title with a 35-13 victory over rival Stuarts Draft.

"After we had the winning streak broken early in the year, the guys refocused and this was their first goal — winning the district title," said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. "This was a big game for us. if we lose tonight we would have lost home field advantage in the playoffs. Stuarts Draft is a really good football team. They're a playoff team and they've earned that. This was a tough ballgame."

The teams exchanged punts to start the game and then Riverheads put together one of its patented, long scoring drives.

Starting at their own 23, Cayden Cook-Cash ripped off a 31-yard run to move the ball into Cougars' territory at the 46. From there Cook-Cash, Luke Bryant and Cody Cash took turns carrying the football and moving the chains. With a first down at the Draft 16, Bryant gained 7 yards to the 9 and Cash gave Riverheads a first-and-goal with an 8-yard run to the 1. Cook-Cash barreled over on the next play and Zac Brooks added the first of five straight successful extra points for a 7-0 Riverheads lead.

Stuarts Draft answered on its next series when back Da'shea Smith broke free on a 60-yard run and Ethan Cyr added the PAT to tie the score at 7-7 with nine seconds left in the first quarter.

Riverheads then responded on its next possession when Cook-Cash turned the corner for a 45-yard gain to the 27. Bryant added 21 yards to the 6 and two plays later Bryant scored from the 2, making the score 14-7.

The Gladiators padded the lead with another big play when quarterback Bennett Dunlap connected with Cook-Cash on a 67-yard TD pass, giving the home team a 21-7 lead late in the first half.

The Cougars worked the two-minute drill and, after a pass interference penalty moved the ball to midfield Draft moved into the red zone behind the passing of Landon Graber. The drive stalled and Riverheads partially blocked a 34-yard field goal try to go to the half with a 21-7 lead.

Draft missed a chance to close the gap in the third quarter when Dana Altis returned the second-half kickoff 66 yards to the Riverheads 24-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, the Cougars ran a flea flicker and executed the play perfectly. A wide open receiver, however, dropped the pass for what would have been a sure six points. The Riverheads defense held and the Cougars missed a 37-yard field goal try.

Riverheads marched downfield and had first down at the 10, but Bryant fumbled near the goal line and Draft recovered at the 1 to keep it a two-score game. The Gladiators defense kept Draft bottled up inside the 10 and a short punt gave Riverheads the ball at the Draft 23. A 13-yard scamper by Cook-Cash was good for a first down at the 5 and Dunlap scored on the next play for a 28-7 lead with just 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Cougars stayed alive with a 60-yard scoring drive, capped by a 4-yard TD pass from Graber to Altis, trimming the Riverheads cushion to 28-13 with 9:47 left in the game.

Riverheads then stunned the Cougars when Caleb Weston returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to the Draft 8-yard line. Cook-Cash scored from 6 yards out, giving Riverheads a 35-13 lead.

Riverheads gained 301 yards on the ground with Cook-Cash picking up 164 yards on 19 carries. "The offensive line did a good job tonight and our backs ran hard. I think that's the hardest our backs have consistently run all season," said Norcross..

Dunlap threw just two passes but completed both for 94 yards "Bennett (Dunlap) is a really good quarterback. If he was playing in a different system he would put up some big numbers, but he sacrifices individual accolades to do the things we need him to do in our offense," Norcross continued.

Riverheads, now 8-1, will be the top seed in Region 1B and will receive a first-round bye. The Gladiators will host a game in two weeks.

Stuarts Draft finishes the regular season with a 7-3 record. The Cougars will play in the Region 2B playoffs next Friday with the game site and opponent still to be announced later this weekend.

RIVERHEADS 35, STUARTS DRAFT 13

STUARTS DRAFT 7 0 0 6 — 13

RIVERHEADS 7 14 7 7 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

R - Cook-Cash 1 run (kick Brooks)

SD - Smith 60 run (Cyr kick)

SECOND QUARTER

R - Bryant 2 run (kick Brooks)

R - Cook-Cash 67 pass from Dunlap (kick Brooks)

THIRD QUARTER

Dunlap 5 run (kick Brooks)

FOURTH QUARTER

SD - Altis 4 pass from Graber (kick failed)

R - Cook-Cash 6 run (kick Brooks)