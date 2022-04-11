Riverheads football team receives 2021 Class 1 state championship rings

GREENVILLE — Sunday’s ceremony had a familiar ring to it.

The Riverheads football team celebrated its historic sixth straight Class 1 state championship on Sunday with a ring ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

The Gladiators won the state title Dec. 11 by defeating Galax 45-14 in Salem.

The center of the ring displays the six consecutive trophies the Gladiators have won. The team also extended the program’s winning streak to 50-straight games, which is the longest active run in the nation.

