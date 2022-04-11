 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Riverheads football team receives 2021 Class 1 state championship rings

  • Updated
  • 0

GREENVILLE — Sunday’s ceremony had a familiar ring to it.

The Riverheads football team celebrated its historic sixth straight Class 1 state championship on Sunday with a ring ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

The Gladiators won the state title Dec. 11 by defeating Galax 45-14 in Salem.

The center of the ring displays the six consecutive trophies the Gladiators have won. The team also extended the program’s winning streak to 50-straight games, which is the longest active run in the nation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert