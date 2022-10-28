Riverheads football team shuts out Staunton

STAUNTON — The Riverheads Gladiators were complimentary football personified Friday night.

The six-time defending Class A state champions were equally solid on both sides of the ball, methodically putting up 35 points offensively while surrendering none defensively in a 35-0 win over the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District football action.

After the win, first-year coach Ray Norcross was especially proud of his defense.

“We take great pride in our run defense,” he said.

Staunton is the surprise team of the Shenandoah District this season, off to a 7-2 start. The two setbacks have come in back-to-back losses to Buffalo Gap and Riverheads. Michael Bell, in his first year with the Storm, believes the focus has to be on next week’s game after Friday’s loss to Riverheads.

“We’ve just got to move on,” Bell said. “Riverheads is just a good team. They’re disciplined.”

The Gladiators took six minutes off the clock on the team’s opening drive, resulting in a 5-yard run by Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap. Leading 7-0 in the second quarter, the Gladiators doubled the lead at halftime when Cayden Cook-Cash scored from 1 yard out with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Dunlap found tight end Austin Roberts for a 6-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal midway through the third quarter. The Gladiators would then add another third quarter score when Cook-Cash scored on a run play from 32 yards out.

Cook-Cash also added a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

Both teams play important games next week.

Riverheads will face Stuarts Draft, and Staunton matches up against Wilson Memorial.

RIVERHEADS 35, STAUNTON 0

RIVERHEADS 7 7 14 7 — 35

STAUNTON 0 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

R – Dunlap 5 run. Brooks extra point

SECOND QUARTER

R – Cook-Cash 1 run. Brooks extra point

THIRD QUARTER

R – Roberts 6 pass from Dunlap. Brooks extra point

R – Cook-Cash 32 run. Brooks extra point

FOURTH QUARTER

R – Cook-Cash 39 run. Brooks extra point