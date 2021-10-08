Riverheads football team stays perfect with win over Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — A week off did little to slow down the Riverheads football team as the Gladiators stayed perfect on the season with a 42-0 victory Friday evening over county rival Buffalo Gap.
Riverheads was coming off a bye week after negotiating the first half of its schedule with a 5-0 record.
"We played a grueling schedule to start the season. Every team we played was a physical football team. The bye week came at a good time. We needed it," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "You could see at times tonight we were a little rusty with what we were trying to do, but overall I thought the guys went out and played a good football game."
The Riverheads defense forced a three-and-out on Gap's first series of the game and, following a Bison punt, Riverheads took over on its 35-yard line.
Riverheads kept its first drive alive when receiver Landon Lightner made a one-handed grab on a fourth-down pass from QB Bennett Dunlap to move the chains to midfield.
Riverheads then went to its ground game, moving to Gap's 15 on four running plays. Riverheads' fullback Cole Burton ripped off big chunks with runs of 11 and 16 yards. From the Gap 15, Cayden Cook-Cash ran for 5 yards and Burton added a 4 yard run up the middle. On third-and-1, Burton popped free on a run up the middle for the score and Cooper Robson added the PAT, the first of six straight successful extra points for the kicker, giving Riverheads a 7-0 lead with 4:41 left in the opening period.
Gap looked to answer with an impressive drive deep into Riverheads' territory. A 29-yard strike from quarterback Curtis Lowe to Andrew Richardson gave the Bison a first down at the Riverheads 15. Gap kept the drive alive by converting a fourth-and-7 play when Lowe connected with Luke Tinsley on a quick pass. The Gap wide receiver was hit short of the first-down marker, but Tinsley broke a tackle and muscled forward for a first down at the 4-yard line.
The Riverheads defense, however, rose to the challenge. After an incomplete pass on first down, Riverheads stuffed Dylan Alphin for no gain. On third down, Bryce Hildebrand was dropped for a 6-yard loss back at the 10. A fourth-down pass to the back of the end zone was incomplete, turning the ball over to Riverheads at the 10.
One play later, Riverheads led by two touchdowns. Luke Bryant bounced outside on a run to his left and the Gladiators' junior back raced down the sideline for a 90-yard TD run. The Robson PAT made the score 14-0.
Riverheads scored on its next two possessions with Burton breaking loose for two long TD runs of 22 and 54 yards, putting the Gladiators ahead 28-0 late in the second quarter.
The Gladiators added to the lead on their second series of the third quarter. Riverheads took over following a Gap punt at the Bison 49 and on its first play, Aidan Miller got to the edge and gained 32 yards to the Bison 17. Bennett Dunlap scored on a quarterback sneak from 2 yards out and the Robson PAT made the score 35-0.
The Bison offense once again ventured inside the Riverheads' 10 and once again, the Red Pride defense turned Gap away,
A 33-yard pass from Lowe to Tinsley gave Gap a first down at the Riverheads 15. Two runs by Alphin were good for a Bison first down at the 5. After an incomplete pass, the next three plays netted a minus-7 yards as Riverheads took over on downs at the 12-yard line.
Riverheads moved out to its 40 before a long Dunlap pass was intercepted by Jackson LaPorte at the Bison 23-yard line. Two plays later, Riverheads' Ligthner picked off a pass at the Gap 40 and returned the interception to the Bison 6. Burton found the end zone for his fourth TD of the game from 6 yards out for the final 42-0 margin.
Riverheads averaged more than 10 yards per rushing attempt, piling up 304 yards on 29 carries. Burton led the way with 135 yards in just 12 attempts.
"We do a lot of different things with our running game. It might look vanilla, but it's really not," said Casto. "I thought we executed pretty well on offense. Our line opened some holes and our backs ran hard."
The shutout was the second this season for the Riverheads defense. "We're familiar with the double-wing," Casto said of Gap's offensive attack. "Our kids understand fullback trap, they understand super power, I say it all the time, Coach (Ray) Norcross does an outstanding job with our defense. The defense was spot on. We gave up a few plays, but we had guys step up and make plays when we needed them."
Riverheads, winners of 42 straight games, will be back in action next Saturday afternoon when the Gladiators travel to Wilson. Buffalo Gap, now 4-2, faces another tough test next Friday when the Bison entertain Stuarts Draft.
RIVERHEADS 42, BUFFALO GAP 0
RIVERHEADS 7 21 7 7 — 42
BUFFALO GAP 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R - Burton 6 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
R - Bryant 90 run (Robson kick)
R - Burton 22 run (Robson kick)
R - Burton 54 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
R - Dunlap 2 run (Robson kick)
Fourth Quarter
R - Burton 6 run (Robson kick)