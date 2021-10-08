Riverheads football team stays perfect with win over Buffalo Gap

The Bison offense once again ventured inside the Riverheads' 10 and once again, the Red Pride defense turned Gap away,

A 33-yard pass from Lowe to Tinsley gave Gap a first down at the Riverheads 15. Two runs by Alphin were good for a Bison first down at the 5. After an incomplete pass, the next three plays netted a minus-7 yards as Riverheads took over on downs at the 12-yard line.

Riverheads moved out to its 40 before a long Dunlap pass was intercepted by Jackson LaPorte at the Bison 23-yard line. Two plays later, Riverheads' Ligthner picked off a pass at the Gap 40 and returned the interception to the Bison 6. Burton found the end zone for his fourth TD of the game from 6 yards out for the final 42-0 margin.

Riverheads averaged more than 10 yards per rushing attempt, piling up 304 yards on 29 carries. Burton led the way with 135 yards in just 12 attempts.

"We do a lot of different things with our running game. It might look vanilla, but it's really not," said Casto. "I thought we executed pretty well on offense. Our line opened some holes and our backs ran hard."