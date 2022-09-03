Riverheads football team stomps Parry McCluer to tie state record of consecutive wins

BUENA VISTA — It took the visiting Riverheads Gladiators just four plays after the opening kickoff to get on the scoreboard, 6-0, and they never looked back en route to a 55-14 victory over Parry McCluer Friday night in nondistrict high school football action.

The win, number 52, ties Riverheads with Phoebus High School in Hampton for the state record of consecutive wins. Phoebus set that record back in 2011. The Gladiators also still own the nation’s longest active winning streak at 52 games.

The Gladiators opening score came at the 10:12 mark in the first quarter on a nine-yard run by Cody Cash. The extra point was wide, putting the visitors up 6-0.

It did not take long to pad the numbers as the Gladiators scored on every possession of the first half and picked up two Parry McCluer fumbles on ensuing kickoffs to put the game out of reach at 41-7 at the half.

Cash scored his second TD of the quarter several minutes later when he broke up the middle for a big gain to the two-yard line and then repeated his performance for the final two yards. Zac Brooks made good on the extra point kick to put Riverheads up 13-0

The Gladiators scored again in the second quarter when Luke Bryant broke away on the left side for a 25-yard scamper into the end zone. That tally and Brooks’ kick made it 20-0 with 9:35 remaining in the half.

Cole Fletcher’s short run up the middle and another Brooks kick took the score to 27-0 at the 3:32 mark. Then, with just 1:08 left in the half, Bryant cut back up the middle for his second TD of the quarter. The kick took it to 34-0.

After Parry McCluer fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Gladiator offense went back on the field. Quarterback Bennett Dunlap hit Bryant on a 36-yard pass and the senior running back took the ball into the end zone for his third TD of the quarter. The Brooks extra point made it 41-0.

Parry McCluer finally got on the scoreboard with seconds left in the half when Blues running back Evan Cook cut right and raced down the field for an 80-yard TD run on the first play after the kickoff. The extra point was good to send the teams into the locker rooms with the Gladiators holding a commanding 41-7 lead.

The Gladiators scored twice in the third quarter with the first coming when David Austin bulled his way up the middle for a five-yard run with 9:07 left in the period. Brooks made good on his sixth extra point of the night. The final Riverheads tally with 1:23 left came when Adam Higgins scored on an eight-yard run up the middle. The TD was called back because of a Gladiator penalty so Higgins simply repeated the run, this time for the score. Brooks was again good on the kick, his seventh point of the night.

The Blues did squeeze in another score between the two Riverheads second-half touchdowns. Quarterback Brenan Schley tossed a lateral to Cook who raced 30 yards up the sidelines for the TD. The kick was good.

Neither team scored in the final period, leaving the final at 55-14.

Gladiator head coach Ray Norcross said he was pleased with his team’s win, but noted that the squad was “still a work in progress.”

“The offense that we run takes all 11 guys to be successful. We are getting better each week and that is all I can ask for,” he added.

As to the streak, he says that is not his team’s focus. “I think the streak says a great deal about the Riverheads community as a whole. We have worked hard and we would love to have that record put up in the school, but our goal is not that record. Our goal is to make the playoffs and to win a state championship,” said the Gladiator coach.

Although this is Norcross’s first year as head coach, there has never really been a time when he has not been involved in the Gladiator football program. He played football for Riverheads, his alma mater, and after graduating in 1974, Dr. Moore invited him to help coach youth league football that fall. That was 48 years ago and now he is coaching the grandchildren of the people with whom he played high school football.

Norcross and the Gladiators hope to continue their winning ways next Friday night when they host Lord Botetourt. A win next week will give Riverheads sole possession of Virginia’s longest high school football winning streak.

RIVERHEADS 55, PARRY MCCLUER 14

Riverheads 13 28 14 0 — 55

Parry McCluer 0 7 7 0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

RIV –Cash 9 run (kick failed)

RIV—Cash 2 run (Brooks kick)

SECOND QUARTER

RIV—Bryant 25 run (Brooks kick)

RIV—Fletcher 4 run (Brooks kick)

RIV—Dunlap to Bryant 36 pass (Brooks kick)

PM—Cook 80 run (Griffin kick)

THIRD QUARTER

RIV—Austin 5 run (Brooks kick)

PM—Cook 30 run (Griffin kick)

RIV—Higgins 8 run (Brooks kick)