Riverheads football team to host Essex in Class 1 state semifinals

High school football on a Saturday afternoon in December can mean only one thing in Virginia. Your team has advanced to the state playoffs.

Riverheads is the last local team standing after Friday night’s regional championships, and that comes as a surprise to absolutely no one. The Gladiators remained on track for a potential sixth-straight Class 1 championship after dominating archrival Buffalo Gap again this season.

The Gladiators unleashed a 21-point, first-quarter barrage on the Bison, including scoring on the first snap of the game, in running their winning streak to 48 overall and 23 in the postseason with the 37-0 victory in the Region 1B championship. In two games this fall, Riverheads outscored the Bison 79-0.

Riverheads improved to 42-20 in the overall series with the Bison that dates back every year since the two schools opened in 1962. It was also the 15th consecutive victory by a combined score of 591-122.

Now that Riverheads has another regional championship safety tucked away in the trophy case, the Gladiators turn their attention to the Class 1 state semifinals, which they will host next Saturday at 1 p.m.

