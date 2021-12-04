Riverheads football team to host familiar foe in state semifinal

GREENVILLE—The Riverheads Gladiators will line up against a familiar opponent Saturday afternoon in the Class 1 state semifinals.
The Essex Trojans will visit Greenville to vie for the opportunity to advance to the state championship game. This will be the fifth time in the past six seasons the two programs have met in the playoffs.
The two teams first played in 2016 when Riverheads blanked the Trojans 38-0 in a first-round contest played in Greenville.
The next three seasons the teams met in the state semifinals with the Gladiators ending the Trojans’ season each time. The two teams met in Saluda in 2017 and the Gladiators edged Essex 17-14. A year later, the teams played in Greenville with Riverheads defeating the Trojans 28-6. Essex made a return trip to Greenville in 2019 and Riverheads rolled to a 56-15 victory.
Essex head coach Todd Jones knows what to expect when he takes his team to Greenville on Saturday.
“We expect to see a very disciplined team. They’re hard-nosed and they’re going to execute,” said Jones. “They will play team football. They are extremely well-coached. They are very precise in everything they do whether it’s offense, defense or special teams.”
This past spring when Riverheads was winning its record-setting fifth straight state title, Essex took the season off due to COVID.
The Trojans were back on the gridiron this fall and returned to their accustomed spot in the playoffs. Essex finished the regular season with a 5-1 record with its lone loss coming against W&L-Montross, 26-0.
“We’ve had a crazy year,” said Jones. “We’re a pretty inexperienced team since we didn’t play in the spring. And then this fall we lost both of our scrimmages due to COVID. During the season, we lost several games due to various reasons. We only played six games in the regular season. This team has overcome a lot. It’s taken a while for us to build that chemistry you need.”
Essex has added playoff victories over Rappahannock, West Point and King & Queen Central, outscoring its opponents 126-50 in the three playoff wins.
“It’s taken a while to build that trust, but our guys believe in each other,” added Jones. “The guys know what we, as coaches, want. They’ve accepted their roles. They all realize that every role on the team is important even though some roles aren’t as prominent on game day.”
This team looks a lot like the Essex teams Riverheads has played in previous playoff matchups.
“They’re pretty similar to the Essex teams we’ve played in the past,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “They’re athletic, they’ve got good speed and they have good size.”
The Trojans will look to utilize their speed on both sides of the football.
“They’ve got a lot of good players at the skilled positions on their offense,” said Casto. “The quarterback has a good arm. They have a wide receiver, Kam Robinson, who is a big (6-2, 215) and fast and they like to throw it deep to him. Number 3, Dorian Harris is a good running back. They’re a spread team. They run a lot of jet stuff and they like to throw it around. The key for us is, can we get pressure on the quarterback to take away some of those long pass plays.
“I think they have a pretty good defense,” added Casto. “They may not be quite as big as some of their past teams, but they still have good size and they’re fast. They get to the football fast. They’re a good football team. Pretty much what you would expect in a state semifinal game.”
Despite defeating county rival Buffalo Gap, 37-0, to win the Division 1B title, Casto thought the Riverheads’ offense was a little off kilter.
A 21-day layoff and a familiar opponent may have been the reasons.
“There were a lot of things we weren’t quite as crisp with against Gap,” Casto said. “Our blocking up front was a little off. There was some assignment stuff we missed. We fumbled a couple snaps from center. We had a long run called back by a penalty. Just a lot of little things and they’re all fixable. And a lot of it was the familiarity of playing Gap. We know each other so well. It’s hard to play a team twice in the same season.”
Riverheads finished the contest with 255 yards total offense, all on the ground. The Gladiators first unit offense averaged 7.0 yards per carry.
“The numbers weren’t huge, but I thought we ran the ball pretty well,” said Casto. “We jumped out to the 21-0 lead, but we didn’t run a lot of plays. Our special teams’ play was really good and that set us up with some short fields.”
Sophomore standout Cayden Cook-Cash led the Gladiators with 150 yards on 17 carries and fullback Cole Burton added 41 yards on five carries.
“Cayden ran the ball really well. Gap was set up to take away our fullback so Cole didn’t get a lot of carries, but he ran hard.” Casto said. “I thought Luke (Bryant) had some good, tough runs and he had a long one called back. Aidan Miller also had some nice carries.”
Jones knows the Essex defense will get a heavy dose of the running game on Saturday.
“We better come out ready. They’re going to do what they do and that’s run the football,” said Jones. “When we’ve played them, they always have had good running backs, good skill players. But with Riverheads, it all starts up front. They buy in to what Coach Casto wants to do and those offensive linemen know they are an important part of that football team. You can tell that by the way they play.
“We’re going to have to play as a team,” Jones continued. “When you play a great team like Riverheads, every player on your team has to do his job.”
Saturday, Riverheads will not only have the home field advantage, but the team has plenty of big-game experience.
“We’ve been here before,” Casto said. “A lot of these guys just won a state title in the spring. Some of them played on the 2019 team and there are a few who were called up on the 2018 team. I don’t think the stage is going to be too big for us.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will face the winner of the Galax-Holston game for the state title.