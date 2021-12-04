Riverheads football team to host familiar foe in state semifinal

The Trojans will look to utilize their speed on both sides of the football.

“They’ve got a lot of good players at the skilled positions on their offense,” said Casto. “The quarterback has a good arm. They have a wide receiver, Kam Robinson, who is a big (6-2, 215) and fast and they like to throw it deep to him. Number 3, Dorian Harris is a good running back. They’re a spread team. They run a lot of jet stuff and they like to throw it around. The key for us is, can we get pressure on the quarterback to take away some of those long pass plays.

“I think they have a pretty good defense,” added Casto. “They may not be quite as big as some of their past teams, but they still have good size and they’re fast. They get to the football fast. They’re a good football team. Pretty much what you would expect in a state semifinal game.”

Despite defeating county rival Buffalo Gap, 37-0, to win the Division 1B title, Casto thought the Riverheads’ offense was a little off kilter.

A 21-day layoff and a familiar opponent may have been the reasons.