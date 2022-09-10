Riverheads football team's 52 game winning streak ends in home loss to Lord Botetourt

GREENVILLE — The streak is over.

Lord Botetourt outscored Riverheads 14-0 in the second half Friday night to take a 35-21 victory, ending the Gladiators winning streak at 52 consecutive games, one shy of a new VHSL state record.

“Lord Botetourt was the better team tonight. They took it to us,” said Riverheads first-year head coach Ray Norcross. “Winning 52 straight isn’t easy. I’m sure there are plenty of teams in the state who would love to win 52 out of 53 games. We’re a young football team. Sometimes you need to go through a game like this so the guys can refocus and improve. We’ll learn from this game and we’ll get better.”

The Gladiators took the opening kickoff and threw the first offensive punch when standout back Cayden Cook-Cash broke loose on a 64-tard scoring run, giving the home team a quick 7-0 lead.

The Cavaliers answered with an 11-play, 63-yard run to even the score. Cavs quarterback Jakari Nicely carried the load, rushing seven times for 40 yards on the drive. Nicely capped the drive with a 2-yard run to even the score at 7-7.

Riverheads responded on its next possession to regain the lead, but he Gladiators also suffered a key loss when Cook-Cash was injured after rushing for a 13-yard gain. The junior standout did not return.

Despite the injury, Riverheads finished the drive when David Austin scored from 3 yards out for a 14-7 Riverheads lead with 1:17 left in the first quarter.

The back-and-forth affair continued as Botetourt put together another long scoring drive to tie the score. Nicely found the end zone again, this time from 7 yards out.

A personal foul penalty against the Gladiators put the home team behind the chains, facing a second-and 16 situation from its 19 yard line. Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap went to the air for the first time and connected with Luke Bryant for a 79-yard gain to the Cavaliers’ 3-yard line. Austin scored on the next play to put Riverheads up 21-14.

Lord Botetourt once again drove deep into Riverheads territory late in the first half with a first down at the Gladiators’ 19. A short gain and two penalties had the Cavs facing a second down and 27 play, giving the Riverheads defense its best chance of the half to get a stop. Nicely then lofted pass to the end zone into double coverage where receiver Cade Lang made the catch while falling down for a huge TD play. The PAT tied the score at 21-21 with just 1:05 remaining in the first half.

“That was a big play,” Norcross said. “We had two players in pretty good position, but we didn’t make the play.”

Lord Botetourt took the second half kickoff and set the tone for the rest of the game and, they do so in a manner that Riverheads is all too familiar with. The Cavs pounded the ball on the ground for 16 straight plays and chewed up most of the third quarter cock to take their first lead of the night. Nicely scored on a 3-yard run, his third TD of the game, to cap a 64-yard drive. The Botetourt QB found the end zone with just 3:14 left in the third quarter.

Staring at a deficit, two short gains and a procedure penalty put the Gladiators in a third-and-12 hole. Dunlap’s pass on third down was picked off by Lord Botetourt’s Lang, giving the Cavs possession near midfield.

The visitors continued to pound the ball on the ground and Nicely scored his fourth TD on a 4-yard run, giving the Cavs a 35-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Statistics can sometimes be misleading, but Friday’s numbers pain an accurate picture. Lord Botetourt controlled the line of scrimmage and time of possession, running 61 offensive play and gaining 349 yards with 290 coming on the ground.

Riverheads meanwhile had just 34 offensive snaps and gained 260 yards. The Gladiators had just 43 yards total offense in the second half.

“Losing Cayden is a tough blow, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse,” Norcross said. “There are no excuses. We had some guys step up and do some good things, but tonight Lord Botetourt played better that we did.”

Nicely did most of the damage, rushing for 189 yards on 33 carries. The Cavs’ QB picked up a big chunk of yardage after contact. Nicely also passed for 69 yards to finish with 258 yards total offense.

“Jakari Nicely is tougher than a locust knot,” quipped Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless. “He’s a heck of a football player.”

Harless had nothing but high praise for the Riverheads program.

“What a magnificent place to play a high school football game,” Harless said. “I’ve got tons of respect for what they’re doing here. The tradition, the community...this is the essence of what high school football is all about. I’m a big fan of Riverheads football. Heck, I want to go out and buy me a Riverheads T-shirt.

“Cook-Cash, what a phenomenal football player,” Harless added “That was a big loss for them, but injuries can be part of the game. I’m proud of my kids for coming into a big-game atmosphere like this and getting the win. That was a great football game — 22 guys on the field playing their guts out. That’s what high school football is all about.”

Riverheads will take a week off before returning to action on Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Gladiators entertain Tazewell.

LORD BOTETOURT 35, RIVERHEADS 21

LORD BOTETOURT 7 14 7 7 — 35

RIVERHEADS 14 7 0 0 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

R—Cook-Cash (64 run (Brooks kick)

LB—Nicely 2 run (Webb kick)

R—Austin 3 run (Brooks kick)

SECOND QUARTER

LB—Nicely 7 run (Webb kick)

R—Austin 3 run (Brooks kick)

LB—Lang 33 pass from Nicely (33 kick)

THIRD QUARTER

LB—Nicely 3 run (Webb kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

LB—Nicely 4 run (Webb kick)